While the definition of engineering marvels is broad, it is important to understand that all of the notable feats of structural engineering include elements of sustainability and impressive design that defy modern architectural standards. Some of the most impressive engineering marvels that define modern times include the Empire State Building, the Panama Canal, and many more.

While many travelers enjoy the breathtaking beauty of nature, iconic locations such as bridges and buildings often receive equal attention. Seeing the amazing accomplishments of humanity can bring a sense of awe and wonder that the natural world sometimes cannot replicate.

Civil engineering helps bridge the gap between a simple structure and a piece that combines sustainability, functionality, and beauty.

What Is an Engineering Marvel?

An engineering marvel is a broad definition referring to a building or transportation element that exemplifies world-class engineering. Engineering marvels aren't just impressive for their size or function; they have special elements that help them stand out and attract visitors while standing the test of time.

Engineering marvels are also multifunctional. For instance, a bridge should easily accommodate both vehicles and pedestrians. When you explore designs for pedestrian bridges, the right model will be the perfect mix of functional and stunning.

What Are the Seven Engineering Marvels of the World?

There isn't an official list of engineering marvels of the world, but there are several structures that many experts consider to be modern feats of engineering. Here are seven of the most impressive engineering marvels that continue to impress visitors in the twenty-first century.

1. The Empire State Building

While this iconic New York City building was constructed almost a century ago, it is still one of the most-visited structures in the world. Its facade is unique, and it easily stands out against a crowded New York City skyline. The architecture is beautiful as well, showcasing the luxurious Art Deco style popularized in the 1920s and 1930s with clean, geometric lines and sculptural detail.

2. The CN Tower

Believe it or not, Canada is also a contender in the field of civil engineering. The CN Tower is an impressive 553 feet tall, and its name comes from its construction company, Canadian National.

3. The Itaipu Dam

Hydroelectricity is one of the most underrated forms of power, yet it is prevalent all over the world in structures such as the Itaipu Dam. Its size alone is impressive, and it sits between Paraguay and Brazil on the Paraná River.

4. The Panama Canal

Before the construction of the Panama Canal, connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans was often seen as an impossible feat. The construction of the canal cut travel times drastically, contributing to a massive economic boom as a result.

The entire Panama Canal spans over 80 kilometers, with a complex lock system that moves vessels through the canal at different levels. Halfway through its journey, each ship is lifted, and then it begins its descent to get to the other side of the canal.

5. The Golden Gate Bridge

Known as one of the most iconic bridges in the world, the Golden Gate Bridge is approximately one mile wide and spans the opening between the Pacific Ocean and San Francisco Bay. While its red hue makes the name misleading, it is easily visible from the sky and has tens of millions of visitors every single year.

6. The Delta Works

The Delta Works is the name for a huge system of components that work together to protect the coastal Netherlands from the effects of devastating floods. The system is equipped to withstand massive disasters and catastrophic flooding in the future.

7. The Channel Tunnel

The Channel Tunnel was a game-changer for travelers commuting between England and France. Rather than only being able to take a boat across the Channel, the Channel Tunnel can accommodate both passenger trains and shuttle trains for vehicles.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Does Modern Engineering Contribute to Sustainable Building?

With the shift toward sustainability in every sector, architecture and buildings are no exception. Some of the key features of neweer architecture that contribute to sustainability and climate consciousness include:

Modular Construction: Prefabricated parts make assembly much easier and cut down on time, labor, and resources used for building

Prefabricated parts make assembly much easier and cut down on time, labor, and resources used for building Water Harvesting and Recycling: Using recycled rainwater for functions such as plumbing and sprinkler systems cuts down on fresh water usage

Using recycled rainwater for functions such as plumbing and sprinkler systems cuts down on fresh water usage Smart Energy Design Systems: Technology that regulates energy usage saves money and resources

Technology that regulates energy usage saves money and resources Reused and Recycled Materials: Rather than wasting new resources, modern engineers and architects try to use recycled materials to lower their carbon footprint

Rather than wasting new resources, modern engineers and architects try to use recycled materials to lower their carbon footprint Renewable Energy Sources: Installations of solar panels on roofs and wind power generate energy that is cheaper and more efficient than traditional electricity and gas

What Types of Careers Involve Civil Engineering?

While civil engineering may seem like a niche job sector, there are actually many careers that incorporate civil engineering into their key responsibilities. During the design phase, special engineers and architects must participate in planning to ensure that the building or transport system can withstand the maximum amount of force needed.

Additionally, systems must be protected from water damage and flooding events. Water engineers can create a design that directs water away from the structure and prevents pooling that could cause mold or structural rot.

Once construction begins, a construction crew, led by a manager or contractor, takes over and implements the civil engineering plans. They must follow rigorous, detailed designs as well as local codes to ensure that the structure remains completely legal.

What Is the Future of Civil Engineering?

Like every other field, artificial intelligence (AI) is likely to have a huge impact on the field of civil engineering. AI can pull resource material from big data and assist with every stage of the process, from coming up with initial plans to executing designs.

Learn More About Architectural Wonders and Engineering Marvels

As technology makes leaps and bounds, engineering marvels become even more impressive. Use this guide the next time you see a building, tunnel, or bridge with a unique feature or a rich history.

Would you like to learn more about stunning architecture all over the world? Take a look around our website for plenty of travel tips and advice.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.