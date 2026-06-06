If you're going through a divorce, the expertise of a family law attorney can help safeguard your future, as they'll aim to secure airtight legal agreements on your behalf. Your lawyer will assist in ensuring fairness in the division of complex assets, child support and custody, and alimony payments.

Fairness is particularly crucial in divorce, as it has adverse effects on family resources. The U.S. Census Bureau, for instance, points out that divorced households fell from the 57th to the 36th percentile of income. Parents also had to work more hours (8% for moms and 16% for dads) post-divorce.

Do You Need to Hire a Family Law Attorney for a Divorce?

There's no legal requirement to hire a divorce lawyer to get a marriage dissolved. If you and your spouse agree with all related concerns (e.g., spousal and child support, custody agreements, and fair property division), you may consider filing for an uncontested divorce without a lawyer.

If, however, you have concerns about the future (e.g., your spouse has a history of going back on their word), hiring a family lawyer will be in your and your children's best interest. With a family lawyer on your side, you can rest easy knowing that all agreements are legally binding and enforceable.

Do All Family Law Attorneys Handle Divorce Cases?

No.

Although divorce is a subset of family law, not all family lawyers specialize in such cases. Many family attorneys choose to specifically handle non-divorce family matters, such as estate planning, prenuptial agreements, and adoptions.

How Can a Family Law Attorney Help Safeguard Your Post-Divorce Future?

Protecting your future by ensuring the validity of legally binding and enforceable contracts will be the primary goal of your family lawyer, whether they're a licensed divorce attorney in Fairfax, VA, or in Jacksonville, FL.

With your lawyer's expertise, they can help make sure the agreements you have with your spouse will follow a strict structure designed to protect your and your children's future. They'll also put protocols in place to prevent future breaches of trust or further manipulation.

Securing Airtight Legal Agreements

Your family law attorney will help secure airtight divorce-related agreements by ensuring the delivery of meticulous, comprehensive documents. Your lawyer will carefully review the paperwork and contracts, eliminating loopholes with:

Strict financial disclosures

Precise and forward-looking language

Independent legal representation

With these steps, your attorney can mitigate the risk of either party challenging the agreement in court later on.

Assisting With Fair Child Support and Custody Agreements

A report from N-IUSSP, the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population's online news magazine, cited data stating that in America, close to one in four children (0 to 17 years old) live in single-parent households. Most live specifically with their mothers.

Divorce is a primary reason for this arrangement. Unfortunately, while it's highly common, it isn't always in the best interest of children.

While your family lawyer will serve as your (the client's) advocate, they will still help protect your post-divorce future by prioritizing your children's best interests and ensuring you get rightful and well-deserved custody.

In most cases, family courts want children to spend time and live with both parents. Your lawyer understands this completely, so they'll speak with your spouse's legal team to come to an agreement involving a fair and comprehensive parenting plan.

Ensuring Fairness in Asset Division

Another way your family law attorney will help protect your future after divorce is by ensuring you get a fair share of all assets you and your spouse co-own. You can expect your attorney to:

Identify and value all marital assets (e.g., real estate and personal property, retirement accounts, and businesses)

Uncover hidden assets (e.g., secret credit cards, bank accounts, and money)

Advocate for an equitable asset distribution, based on state laws

Even if you still trust your spouse, it's wise to have a family law attorney conduct financial discovery during your divorce.

It may come as a surprise, but many Americans in committed relationships commit financial infidelity. A Bankrate article, for instance, cited a survey that found close to one in ten Americans keep major financial secrets, such as debt, expenses, or income, from their partners.

Establishing Just Alimony Agreements

With a highly experienced family law attorney on your side, you're more likely to secure an equitable alimony arrangement that can help protect your future post-divorce. Your lawyer will advocate for you to receive fair payments from your spouse and ensure the agreement is legally binding.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Should You Look for in a Family Law Attorney?

Before hiring a family lawyer, ensure they have relevant experience and a proven track record. It's even more crucial if your divorce involves complicated matters (e.g., complex assets). Choose a lawyer who's successfully navigated cases similar to yours.

It's also wise to look for a family law attorney offering an initial free consultation. Take advantage of this to gauge whether they're compatible with you. It also lets you evaluate the lawyer's strategy and learn about the financial requirements of your case.

During the initial consultation, carefully observe the lawyer's mannerisms and how they interact with you. They should speak in plain language and be patient when explaining things in a way that helps you grasp the concepts immediately.

What Other Cases Do Family Law Attorneys Handle?

Family law attorneys may practice in the areas of adoption and guardianship. They can facilitate the legal process of adopting children, including step and foster kids, and private adoptions.

Some family lawyers also specialize in protective orders and domestic violence. They can help clients obtain legal protection, such as anti-harassment or restraining orders for victims of domestic abuse or stalking.

There are also family attorneys who mostly handle estate planning. Others specialize in premarital agreements, such as prenuptials, which often outline the division of financial rights and assets.

An Experienced Family Law Attorney Can Safeguard Your Post-Divorce Future

Divorces can be very stressful and exhaust your physical, emotional, and financial well-being.

With the help of a highly experienced and trustworthy family law attorney, however, you're more likely to secure a favorable outcome for your and your children's future. Your lawyer can help handle custody and support arrangements and equitable property division.

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