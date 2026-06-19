Two dead after car drives off Baker County bridge, lands on roof in water

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman from Jacksonville are dead after the car they were in went off a bridge Friday morning landing in water. It happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Ruben Crawford Road (State Road 23-C).

The car was traveling eastbound when it lost control and traveled through a bridge railing, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. The vehicle, driven by a 31-year-old man, landed on its roof, fully submerged in the body of water under the bridge, the news release states.

The driver and his passenger, a 32-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, the news release states.

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