Places to celebrate Juneteenth in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Since its inception over 160 years ago, celebrations around the Juneteenth holiday have only grown in the United States. Here are some places to celebrate in Jacksonville.

Juneteenth Concert with Ritz Chamber Players at the Cummer Museum 829 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville. FRIDAY

The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens presents a Juneteenth Concert featuring the Ritz Chamber Players, the nation’s premier ensemble of classical musicians of African descent. The evening performance in the museum’s intimate auditorium combines emancipation-era compositions with contemporary works, paired with after-hours access to the Cummer’s gardens and galleries.

Jacksonville Juneteenth Celebration at Daily’s Place, 1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, Jacksonville. FRIDAY

Daily’s Place amphitheater on the EverBank Stadium campus hosts Jacksonville’s Juneteenth Celebration on June 19, 2026. The covered open-air venue presents a Juneteenth-themed concert and cultural program, drawing crowds from across northeast Florida to one of the city’s most modern entertainment venues.

Juneteenth Celebration 365 - Jax Melanin Market, 822 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville. FRIDAY

Expect a main stage with rotating performances, vendor rows featuring Black-owned businesses, food trucks heavy on barbecue and Southern cuisine, kids’ zones with face painting and bounce houses, history exhibits or living-history performers, and community resource booths. Plan to spend two to four hours if you want to see the lineup; longer if you’re bringing children. Entry is free at most festivals, but tipping vendors and supporting local businesses is part of the day.

Melanin Market Juneteenth Festival, 822 A Philip Randolph Blvd, Jacksonville. SATURDAY

The free street festival features dozens of small business vendors, live performances, kids’ activities, and community resources, anchored at A. Philip Randolph Boulevard near the historic Eastside neighborhood.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.