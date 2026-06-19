City of Jacksonville closes for Juneteenth, some services remain open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city government offices and facilities, along with all Jacksonville Public Library locations, will be closed on Friday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth. While many services will halt for the day, garbage, recycling, and yard waste collections will proceed as scheduled.

Additionally, certain city pools will operate with modified hours, and Huguenot Memorial Park and Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park will remain open under specific conditions.

The closures include key administrative buildings such as City Hall at St. James, the Ed Ball Building, and the Jake M. Godbold City Hall Annex. The Office of the Tax Collector, including its branch offices, and the Office of the Property Appraiser will also be closed.

The 630-CITY Customer Service Center will be closed from Friday, June 19, through 8 a.m. on Monday, June 22. Customers needing assistance during this time can request city services online at myjax.custhelp.com.

Numerous other facilities across the city will also be closed on June 19. These include the Yates Building, the Duval County Courthouse, the Supervisor of Elections main office and the Municipal Code Compliance Division.

Administrative offices for the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department, Right-of-Way and Stormwater Management Division, Mowing and Landscape Maintenance Division and Solid Waste Division will be closed.

Community and senior centers, gymnasiums managed by the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department, the Tillie K. Fowler Regional Park Nature Center, Victim Services Center and the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will also be closed. The Ritz Theatre & Museum and the Cecil Gym and Fitness Center are included in the closures.

The Kids Hope Alliance will be closed on Friday, June 19 and will also remain closed on Saturday, June 20. The Social Service Division Emergency Assistance office will also be closed on June 19.

Jacksonville Public Library locations will resume regular service hours on Saturday, June 20.

Thirty specific city pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 19, including Andrew Jackson High School, Baldwin Middle/High School, Blue Cypress Park and Carvill Park.

The Cecil Aquatic Center will have extended hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a maintenance closure from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Other pools open include Charles Clark Pool, Emmett Reed Park, Englewood High School, Eugene Butler Pool, Fletcher High School, Fort Caroline Pool, Golfair Park Pool (C.T. Brown), and Grand/Johnnie Walker Park.

Highlands Middle School, Julius Guinyard Park, Lake Shore Middle School Pool, Mandarin High School, Oceanway Park and Paxon High School pools will also be open.

Pine Forest (Henry T. Jones Park), Raines High School, Ribault High School, Riverside High School, Robert F. Kennedy Pool, Sandalwood High School, Samuel Wolfson High School, Terry Parker High School, Thomas Jefferson Park, Westside High School and Woodland Acres/Warrington Park pools complete the list of open facilities.

Southside Tennis Complex will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 19. All other tennis facilities will be closed, though hard and pickleball courts will remain accessible.

Huguenot Memorial Park will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 19, with last admission for day users at 7 p.m.

All-day use visitors must exit by 8 p.m., though campground visitors may stay longer if a pass is purchased by 7 p.m. The park may experience closures due to high tides, capacity, or unsafe conditions, which would prevent all visitors, including campers, from entering. The north end of the peninsula is currently closed to vehicles due to nesting shorebirds.

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