Flood insurance is a separate policy that covers storm surges, rising water, and ground flooding damage that your regular Florida home policy will not pay for. It is one of the few safeguards standing between a flood and a financially devastating loss. If your home has ever flooded, you already know how wide that coverage gap can be.

According to the Florida Policy Institute, hurricanes, storms, and flooding in 2023 and 2024 caused over $38.85 billion in damage across the state. Many homeowners were affected, and most discovered too late that their standard home policy could not cover any of the damage.

If you have been in this situation, you know how financially draining it can be. When flooding happens, you need the right flood insurance coverage to protect your home.

Does Homeowners' Insurance Cover Flooding in Florida?

No, homeowners' insurance does not cover flooding in Florida. It only covers water damage that is not flood-related. Some of the covered scenarios include damage caused by:

Pipe bursts

A sudden AC overflow

A leaky washing machine or dishwasher

A rainstorm that breaks your window or roof

In these cases, your insurance company will rule the damage as sudden and accidental. However, your homeowners' insurance may not cover gradual damage that happens because of poor maintenance or negligence.

What Counts as Flooding?

A flood is not just any water when it comes to insurance. It means rising water from outside your home. If the water touches the ground before entering your home, insurers will rule it as flooding.

Flooding may occur in your home when:

A storm surge from a hurricane forces seawater into your home

A canal or lake near your home overflows during heavy rain or a tropical system

A heavy rainstorm causes your street to flood, and the water gets into your house

Excessive rainfall causes water to pool around your home and then enter it

If you experience any of these cases, your standard homeowners insurance will not cover the damage. Since these situations are considered flood loss, you may need to work with Lucleon Insurance Florida to get your flood insurance coverage.

What Is Covered by Florida Flood Insurance?

Before you learn how to get flood insurance, you should know what this policy covers. Here is what you can expect coverage for.

Building Coverage

Florida flood insurance helps protect the physical structure of your home from flood damage. Coverage may include, but is not limited to:

HVAC systems

Electrical appliances

Carpeting and flooring

Walls, doors, and windows

Cabinets and built-in shelving

This coverage gives you peace of mind when flooding strikes. With it, you are assured of repairs and reconstruction for your building and its components.

Personal Property Coverage

Flood insurance also covers your personal belongings. After a flood, some of the covered items include:

Furniture

Clothing and shoes

Books, linens, and other household items

Personal valuables, such as jewelry, artwork, and collectibles

If you have any valuables in your home, document them carefully. This ensures you can file an accurate claim in case a flood occurs.

How Is Flood Insurance Cost Calculated in Florida?

One of the key factors that determines your flood insurance cost is your property's flood zone designation. Flood maps allow you to identify flood risk zones. Here are some of the categories.

High-Risk Zone

If you live in Zone A or V, there is roughly a 25% risk of flooding during a 30-year mortgage. You must buy flood insurance if you are in these high-risk zones and hold a mortgage from a federally regulated or insured lender. The cost of insurance in high-risk flood zones is often high.

Moderate- to Low-Risk Zone

Zones B, C, and X carry a moderate to low risk of flooding. While the risk is lower, it is not completely removed. For that reason, it is still wise to get insurance to protect your home from flood damage. You will generally find cheaper rates in these areas.

Undetermined-Risk Zone

Areas classified as zone D often have not had a flood-hazard analysis done. However, a flood risk still exists. The lack of official flood mapping in these areas creates financial uncertainty, which can push average annual premiums higher.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is Not Covered by Flood Insurance?

While flood insurance covers a lot of flood-related damage, it will not protect you from every possible scenario. Here are some things that may not be covered by your flood insurance:

Damage from mold or mildew

Outdoor property, like landscaping

Cars, motorcycles, and boats

Paper valuables like important documents and photos

Knowing what is not covered is just as important as knowing what is. It helps you take critical steps to protect your loved ones and your property.

How Can I Get Flood Insurance in Florida?

To get flood insurance in Florida, you must buy a separate policy from your standard homeowners insurance. You can get coverage through the federal National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurance provider.

First, evaluate your risk. Next, choose the provider you want to work with by comparing quotes. Once you make a decision, be sure to buy your policy in advance. Most policies have a 30-day waiting period before taking effect, which makes it hard to buy coverage immediately after you see a storm forecast on the news.

Why Is Flood Insurance So Expensive in Florida?

Florida's location has a huge impact on its high insurance premiums. The state is known for its:

Low elevation

Proximity to water

History of flooding

These factors make insurance expensive.

Because many Floridians live along the extensive coastline, there is a high chance you will be susceptible to wind-driven water damage and storm surges if you live in the area. The high exposure to hurricanes also increases the risk.

Protect Your Florida Home From Flooding Damage

If you own a home in Florida, you cannot rely on standard homeowners' insurance alone, especially given the high risk of flooding in the area. Getting flood insurance coverage should be a priority. Where your homeowners' insurance ends, flood insurance begins.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.