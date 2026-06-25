Florida homeowners insurance brokers know what carriers won't tell you directly: the market is shifting, and most policyholders never hear about it until renewal time arrives with a surprise. Premiums doubled and even tripled for many homeowners between 2019 and 2023, and ten carriers went insolvent during that stretch.

According to CalcLogix's 2026 market analysis, Florida's average premium reached $8,458 this year, nearly three times the national average, even as the broader market begins showing more signs of stabilization.

For Black homeowners across Florida, many of whom have spent years building equity in neighborhoods that face disproportionate flood and storm exposure, this insurance landscape directly threatens the wealth they've worked to establish. Understanding what brokers see that carriers don't volunteer gives you real leverage heading into your next renewal period, especially in a market this volatile.

Why Are Florida Homeowners Insurance Premiums So High?

Florida homeowners' insurance premiums sit far above the national average because of a unique combination of hurricane exposure, construction costs, and a legal environment that drove years of litigation abuse. Building material costs have jumped more than 35% since January 2020, directly raising the cost to rebuild any home after a covered loss. Hurricane Ian alone caused $65 billion in insured losses in 2022, and storms since then have continued testing insurer solvency across the state.

Legislative reforms passed in 2022 and 2023 specifically targeted the litigation problem driving costs upward. In some areas, such as Texas, nearly half of homeowners insurance claims were closed without any payout in 2024. That single reform did more to slow the rate of increase than any other policy change in a decade.

What Citizens Property Insurance Tells You About the Market

Citizens Property Insurance Corporation was created as an insurer of last resort due to the Florida insurance crisis, but it became Florida's largest property insurer by 2023 because private carriers were exiting the state. The corporation's depopulation program has since shifted hundreds of thousands of policies back into the private market as new carriers entered. Citizens' policy count fell from a peak of roughly 1.4 million in 2023, a clear signal that private capacity is finally returning to the state after years of contraction.

What Do Insurance Brokers Know That Carriers Don't Tell You?

A captive agent or a direct carrier relationship limits you to one company's pricing and underwriting appetite, full stop. An independent broker represents you, not the carrier, and typically has appointments with 10 to 30 or more carriers, including regional Florida-focused insurers and surplus lines companies built for harder-to-place risks. That access matters enormously in a market where one carrier might write aggressively in Orlando while refusing coastal risk entirely.

The premium you pay is identical whether you buy:

Through a broker

Through a captive agent

Directly from a carrier

Brokers earn their commission from the insurance company, not from you, which means using one costs nothing extra out of pocket. The real value shows up at renewal: when a carrier raises rates or pulls back from your area, a broker re-shops the market for you instead of leaving you to start over from scratch.

Carriers Adjust Their Appetite Quietly

Insurance companies in Florida frequently shift which neighborhoods, roof types, or property profiles they're willing to write without announcing it publicly. A carrier that aggressively wrote new policies in your ZIP code last year might quietly stop accepting new business there this year. Brokers track these shifts in real time because their livelihood depends on knowing which doors are actually open at any given moment.

For homeowners trying to navigate this constantly moving target, working with trusted Florida insurance solutions that monitor carrier appetite across the state gives you access to options most people never discover on their own.

How Can I Lower My Homeowners Insurance Florida Premium?

A handful of strategies consistently produce real savings for Florida homeowners willing to do the work. The most effective options include:

Pulling updated wind mitigation credits after roof or window improvements, which can lower premiums

Raising your hurricane deductible from 2% to 5% if your savings can absorb that risk

Bundling home and auto coverage with the same carrier for a typical 10-25% combined discount

Applying for the My Safe Florida Home grant program, which offers up to $10,000 for hurricane mitigation upgrades

Timing your shopping around a Citizens depopulation event or a carrier's rate filing can also produce real savings, since brokers track those filing dates closely and know when competitive offers are most likely to appear in your specific area of the state.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is It Better To Use a Broker or Go Directly To An Insurance Carrier in Florida?

A broker almost always gives you more options at the same price, since brokers compare multiple carriers, while a direct relationship limits you to one company's appetite and pricing. The exception is if you have a strong existing relationship with a single carrier and have confirmed they remain competitive for your specific risk profile and location.

Will Florida Homeowners Insurance Rates Keep Dropping?

Early signs point toward continued stabilization, with several major carriers filing for rate decreases in 2025 and 2026 and Citizens approved for an 8.7% statewide reduction. Florida will likely remain among the most expensive states to insure, given ongoing hurricane risk, but the dramatic year-over-year increases of 2022 and 2023 appear to be behind the market for now.

Work With Someone Who Sees the Whole Florida Homeowners Insurance Market

Florida homeowners insurance has been brutal for years, but the landscape is shifting in ways most homeowners never hear about directly from their carrier. Brokers see the full market, track shifting carrier appetite, and can move you to better coverage without the guesswork. That kind of full-market visibility is exactly what protects your equity when the next renewal notice arrives in the mail.

When living in areas that are high-risk for natural disasters, the rules of homeownership are different. There is plenty more to learn when it comes to personal finances related to insurance, especially for Black homeowners living in Florida. For more consumer protection, financial literacy, and community resources, explore more articles on this site.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.