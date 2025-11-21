Before you spend your money on a Google Ad, you should know about common mistakes so you can avoid them. If you don't connect with your audience or fail to address an issue they have been facing, your ad may not give you the results you're looking for.

According to DemandSage, more than 63% of internet users have clicked on a Google Ad. You can see the method captures the attention of people, but you have to be smart about how you word your post.

Your Google Ad copy should make people feel curious about what you're offering or the deal you're running.

What Is an Ad Copy in Google Ads?

Whenever you run a Google Ad, people who come across it will see a short text, which is the ad copy. They can either click on your post or ignore it, depending on what you write and whether it's relevant to them. Always find ways to optimize Google Ad performance.

As a marketer, you should be using Google Ads to make whoever is reading feel ready to take an action instead of wondering why they are seeing the post in the first place.

What Is the Purpose of Ad Copy?

To grab attention. Almost every business that sells things online or has a physical shop is advertising online because a lot of people spend time there.

If someone is scrolling, viewing videos they love or posts from their friends, and they come across your ad, it should be compelling.

You can use your ad copy to show someone why they need to buy your product or service. The words you use should be meaningful enough to help you gain their attention when they are doing something else on their phone or computer.

Good ad copy will boost ad campaign results, but if you don't have a great one, there's a high chance people will ignore your post or even block it to avoid seeing it again.

Key Google Ad Copy Mistakes You Should Be Avoiding

After using your time and money to come up with an ad, you shouldn't start worrying about why it isn't performing well. Common Google Ad errors may be what's making you get poor results.

Writing Without Emotion

You can create an ad with a good message, but you also need to think about how you want people to feel when they read it. Failing to have an emotional hook is a common mistake.

A lot of people will only act if they see an ad evoking things like:

Relief for finally finding a solution to a problem

Excitement to use a product or service

Safety for knowing they are making a good choice

If you want people to buy from your Jacksonville business, don't just write plain ad copy. You can relate to them if you use phrases like:

Save hours

Avoid costly stress

Get peace of mind

Feel confident

The next time you create an ad, focus on emotions, and you'll improve Google Ad effectiveness even without spending a lot of money.

Using a Weak Call to Action

You're missing out if you haven't been telling people what they need to do after reading your ad. A call to action should be compelling to motivate more people to click.

Simple promises are a good example of a strong call to action, so try phrases like:

Find the best plan

Check out quick options

Start saving now

When someone sees these words on a digital marketing ad, they may feel curious or experience a need to act immediately, which is what you should be targeting.

Ignoring Problems Users Face

Whatever you're selling most likely helps people solve a problem or allows them to live a better life. Your ads might not do well if you don't talk about such things.

You'll be able to show awareness and care when you highlight pain points. Fix ad copy issues and gain trust by communicating how what you sell benefits someone else.

Forgetting Competitive Awareness

In case you don't know what your business rival is doing right to help them sell more products or bring more people to their site, you're making a mistake. Strategies for monitoring competitors let you make smarter decisions by learning from the good moves or mistakes your rivals made along the way.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Can I Make My Ad Copy Feel More Human?

Lean on emotions. Even if you're going to use AI to come up with ads, don't forget you're trying to get the attention of real people who have emotions.

Speak to whoever you want to read your message directly, and try to make your message feel natural. Other tips are:

Add details to paint a picture

Use simple words and not jargon

Be compassionate

When you focus on the outcomes your product will give someone, your ads may do better than when you just talk about the features it comes with.

Why Should I Test Multiple Ad Versions?

To know what works best. You may have a slight idea of what your readers like, but you can't truly tell if you're right unless you put it to the test. Your ad versions can have different:

Headlines

Emotion angles

Benefits or offers

When you measure the results of each ad version, it helps you create better ad copies in the future.

How Do I Know If My Google Ads Need Better Messaging?

Look at the performance. If you don't phrase your ad in the best way, you might notice fewer clicks even when you spend more money designing it.

Comments from your customers can tell you if you need better messaging, especially if they are asking questions you thought your ad already answered.

Come Up With an Effective Google Ad Copy

When you create a Google Ad copy, ensure the money you spend on clicks doesn't go to waste. Emotion helps you connect with the reader, so you should figure out how you want people to feel before posting.

By keeping track of your competitors, you can see who's beating you in search results and borrow some tricks from them.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.