Turn your boring Florida garage into a space where you and your family can bond with a home golf simulator. You get a casual hangout spot, year-round swing practice, and a feature that helps your house stand out during a resale. This has made it one of the most requested home projects in Florida.

Golf keeps evolving, and a portion of that growth now happens indoors. The National Golf Foundation reports that 48.1 million Americans played golf in 2025, a record year, and 19 million of them play only off the course, at driving ranges, indoor golf simulators, and entertainment venues like Topgolf. Upgrading your garage brings the same off-course practice home, on your own schedule.

What used to be a niche setup has now gone mainstream. Regular families now have access to better, more robust compact gear for the practice bay, which was previously a luxury enjoyed by country club members.

Underused garages are becoming the most-asked-about renovation in Florida homes. Home golf simulator setups deliver year-round practice and resale appeal.

How Much Space Do You Need for a Golf Simulator?

A comfortable garage makeover setup needs about 12 feet of width, 10 feet of ceiling height, and 15 feet of depth. You could easily convert your standard two-car garage and have some room to spare.

The height of your ceiling matters because you need space to swing a driver fully without chipping the roof. If you are taller, aim for more than 10 feet, while shorter golfers can work with 9 feet.

Worry not, you can still use the space as a parking spot because the retractable screen or enclosure folds away. Practice by day and park at night.

The climate in Florida makes the garage a smart choice year-round. Jacksonville averages about 96 days per year at or above 90 degrees, based on NOAA data. An indoor room lets you play when heat, rain, or summer storms shut the course down.

Check a few details before you measure for a golf simulator room:

Ceiling height with the garage door tracks in place

Side clearance for a right- and left-handed swing

Depth from the screen back to the hitting mat

A power outlet for the computer and projector

Sort these four features first, and the rest of the project goes smoothly.

How Much Does a Home Golf Simulator Cost?

The price range for setting up a home golf simulator is wide, starting at a few thousand dollars. Customising your room with a top launch monitor costs more.

Unlike pro-level monitors from Foresight or Uneekor, entry-level units like the Rapsodo or SkyTrak keep costs low. However, they read your ball and club with tour-level accuracy.

A full golf simulator setup usually includes these parts:

Launch monitor to track each shot

An impact screen and enclosure

A hitting mat and turf

A projector and a computer for the software

Most of those pieces are one-time costs that last for years.

Does a Golf Simulator Add Value to a Florida Home?

An updated, flexible garage space can increase your home's value during a resale, though the details matter. In the golf-friendly Florida market, home buyers see golf simulators as an actual perk.

Northeast Florida is a good golf market, from TPC Sawgrass to dozens of public courses. Golf simulator-ready homes appeal to the local audience here. A garage conversion adds the most value when local buyers prize extra living space.

What may not appeal is if it removes the needed parking space. A golf simulator room threads that needle, since the space can flex back to storage or parking.

The resale appeal tends to come from a few features

A clean, finished room that photographs well

Climate control that keeps it comfortable

A setup that can stay or be removed easily

Broad appeal for golf, movies, and game nights

Beyond resale, the daily payoff is real. You get on-demand indoor golf practice. Book a professional golf simulator installation and turn that garage into your home course.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Long Does a Golf Simulator Installation Take?

A basic plug-and-play kit can be playable in a single afternoon, while a full custom build with framing, wiring, and a finished enclosure usually runs one to three days. A trained crew handles the screen tension, projector alignment, and software setup. Timelines stretch a little when a garage needs fresh outlets or drywall first.

Will a Garage Golf Simulator Handle Florida Humidity?

Yes, with a bit of climate control. A window unit or mini-split keeps the room cool, and a small dehumidifier shields the screen, mat, and electronics from moisture. Sealing the garage door and adding insulation helps maintain a steady temperature throughout the long, sticky summer.

Can I Use a Golf Simulator for Other Sports?

Most modern systems do far more than golf. Multi-sport software adds baseball, soccer, hockey, and even zombie dodgeball for the kids, often bundled at no extra cost. That range turns a single garage bay into a year-round game room the whole household can share.

Do I Need to Finish My Garage Walls First?

You do not have to, though a finished space does help. A painted wall looks cleaner on camera, and a darker shade, paired with good lighting, reduces glare on the screen. Insulation is the upgrade most Florida owners value, since it fights both heat and outside noise.

Is a Golf Simulator Hard to Maintain?

Upkeep stays light once the room is set up. The mat and screen wear slowly with regular play, and most owners swap a mat or screen panel every few years. Keeping the room clean and dust-free protects the launch monitor and projector lens over time.

A Smarter Use for Your Florida Garage

Home golf simulator setups give a tired Florida garage an actual job, all year long. You get practice that beats the heat, a space the family will use, and a feature that adds appeal at resale. The build is easier with the right partner.

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