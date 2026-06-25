The most dangerous home insurance traps you'll get into are those that hit right after you close. These situations happen when you assume the insurance will fully cover without even reading the fine print. A standard insurance policy can quietly cap your payouts or undervalue your belongings.

As per research on LendingTree, nearly 1 in 7 homes in the U.S. carry no insurance at all. That number shows how common it is to end up unprotected. Unfortunately, you don't have to skip insurance to join this number.

A homeowner's insurance policy with missing coverage can leave you just as exposed as a home with none. Most times, you may not realize you're in trouble until you file a claim. If you're a first-time buyer, you have to figure out these traps before they mess up your savings.

What Hidden Home Insurance Gaps Catch First-Time Buyers After Closing?

The most dangerous gaps aren't missing from your home insurance by accident. They're standard exclusions and payout rules that you may never think to question as a first-time buyer.

Here are some hidden home insurance gaps you may miss:

Disasters That Aren't Covered

A standard insurance policy can handle fire, wind, and theft. Unfortunately, it leaves out some of the costliest damages, such as:

Mold damage

Earthquakes

Flood damage

Sewer or backup drains

Each of these needs its own policy or add-on. You should get insurance before the ground shifts, or it starts flooding. Take some time to learn more about flood insurance to protect your property.

Payouts That Come Up Short

Even when a loss is covered, the numbers may not work in your favor. Many policies pay actual cash value, which subtracts years of wear before cutting the check.

For example, in a situation where you have a ten-year-old roof that pays out, they will pay for the ten-year-old roof, not a new one.

Building codes can also work against you. If you're forced to rebuild to the current code, a basic policy often won't fund the upgrade.

Limits on Your Valuables

Your belongings may be covered by your personal property insurance coverage. However, it's only up to certain caps. A lot of policies will set low sub-limits on your:

Jewelry

Watches

Electronics

Collectibles

If anything happens to any of these possessions, you'll recover far less than they're worth. When this happens, it's often a loss on your part.

How Can I Fix Homeowners' Insurance Policy Gaps Before They Cost Me?

As a first-time buyer, you can spot and fix the traps in your home insurance before they mess with your money. Here's how you do it.

Read the Fine Print Before You Sign

Start by reading the fine print of what you're covered for and how much. Pay attention to every limit and exclusion.

Also, ask your insurance adjuster what isn't covered. Get more than one homeowners' insurance quote so you can compare coverage and pricing.

Add the Coverage You're Missing

For the big insurance coverage exclusions, you'll have to buy the protection separately. You can get flood coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program or a private insurer. If you need earthquake, sewer-backup, and mold protection, your insurer can add them as endorsements.

Fix How You Get Paid

Change the actual cash value for replacement cost coverage. This process will ensure your claim pays enough to buy new items. You should also add ordinance-or-law coverage, which funds the building-code upgrades your basic policy may ignore.

Schedule Your Valuables

ADT reports that the average home burglary causes nearly $2,661 in losses, with jewelry among the most stolen items. If your valuables, like jewelry, are worth more than your policy's sub-limits, add a scheduled rider.

These riders will cover each item for its real value, often with no deductible. For any item you can't fathom losing, the small extra premium is well worth it in case disaster strikes.

How Much Home Insurance Coverage Do You Need?

If your home gets damaged because of an accident, you need enough to rebuild your home and replace your belongings at today's prices, not what you paid for the house. When calculating house insurance, you should focus on these things:

Replacement cost coverage

Dwelling coverage depends on your rebuild cost

Personal property limits are high enough for what you actually own

Liability and loss-of-use coverage for accidents and temporary living costs

Rebuild cost and market value aren't the same. When you confuse them, you'll mess up your insurance coverage.

Ask your insurance adjuster to base your dwelling limit on a real reconstruction estimate. Then, you should revisit it each year, because building costs keep rising.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do You Need Separate Insurance for a Second Home?

Yes, you need separate insurance coverage for your vacation home or investment property. If you want a second home insurance for your vacation home, it may cost you more because the place will often sit empty for a long time.

Insurance companies always see vacant homes as a higher risk for problems, such as theft. If you rent this type of property out, you may also need to get a landlord or short-term rental coverage on top of that.

Can You Switch Home Insurance Companies After Closing?

Yes, you can change insurance companies at almost any time. It doesn't matter if you're in the middle of a policy term.

If you cancel early, you can get a refund for the unused portion. However, some insurers will charge you a small fee.

Will Filing a Claim Raise Your Premium?

Yes, when you file a single claim, especially for water damage, it can raise your rate at renewal or cost you some discounts. Due to this, you should consider paying out of pocket for small repairs and save insurance claims for bigger losses.

Ask your insurance adjuster how a specific claim will affect your policy before you file.

Protect Your Property With Reliable Home Insurance

Buying home insurance for the first time comes with mixed feelings. If you do it wrong, you get to count losses if the policy you got can't cover major losses. Always assess the gaps in the policy to ensure you get a policy that protects your home.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.