Researching your potential surgeon, being clear on your motivation, your current life stage, and knowing how implants may affect your plans are critical factors that can help you avoid regret after breast implants.

The letter A is great for school grades, but many women may prefer Cs and Ds for bra cup sizes. Do you struggle to fill a bra long past puberty or need some adjustments due to age, pregnancy, or extreme weight loss? If so, breast implants may be on your mind. However, when considering breast enhancements, there's more to think about beyond future cup size.

While you may adore your new look, post-surgery regret happens more than you may realize. Little House on the Prairie actress Melissa Gilbert bluntly stated her reason for implant removal: "I don't like the way they look or feel. Frankly, I'd like to be able to take a Zumba class without the fear that I'll end up with two black eyes."

This guide provides helpful insight to help you decide whether breast augmentation is a good fit for you.

Be Honest About Your Motivation

When people think of breast implants, the first thing that may come to mind is a bigger size. Having larger breasts may boost a woman's self-confidence and improve her overall silhouette or contour to look better in clothing.

However, instead of a larger size, some may need a lift or reshaping. Some women have notable symmetry differences that augmentation can correct.

Once you're clear on your motivation, you can discuss it with your Los Angeles breast augmentation surgeon, who can make the right recommendations during a consultation.

Volume

Women aiming to restore lost breast volume due to sagging from pregnancy or weight loss may want to combine breast implants with a lift. Those preferring full, obvious cleavage may choose rounder implants.

Natural Look

There are also implants with a more natural teardrop shape and slope for women. If you have symmetrical issues, you may need different-sized implants to balance them.

External vs. Internal Motivation

It's important to note that the augmentation will happen on your body. Therefore, if it's not something you want for yourself and you're doing it for someone else, it may create regret later.

Understand the Risks of Breast Cosmetic Surgery

A typical breast implant surgery may involve general surgical risks that apply to any procedure, ranging from infection, bleeding, and general anesthesia reactions. However, specific risks for breast implants, augmentation, or reconstruction include:

Capsular contracture or scar tissue hardening

Rupture/leakage , particularly with silicone

, particularly with silicone Implant shifting or wrinkling

Breast Implant Associated-Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Those with a history of keloids or autoimmune disease may be more prone to scar tissue issues.

Is the Time Right to Alter My Breasts?

Consider family planning. Former Beverly Hills 90210 star and mother of five children, Tori Spelling, regretted her implants' impact on being able to breastfeed. Certain breast procedures can impact nerves and ducts, thus reducing milk production.

Plus, the shape and volume of breasts may change after childbirth. Therefore, it may be worth waiting until a woman has completed childbearing to see which procedure is best for her existing shape.

While an 18-year-old is legally old enough to get breast augmentation, it may not be the ideal time to do so unless she is doing a correction. That's because physical breast maturity may not happen until the early 20s.

Honestly evaluate your health. If you're in the process of losing weight, get as close to your ideal weight as possible before a procedure.

A good rule of thumb is to be within 10 pounds of your goal weight. That way, your surgeon can ensure accurate size, shape, and implant type for your new frame. Plus, better health will make post-surgical recovery faster and easier.

How Can I Find a Surgeon I Can Trust?

Seek breast augmentation advice from various doctors with documented results. When researching your potential doctor(s), ensure you:

Check for the American Board of Plastic Surgery certification

Check state license and accreditations

Research their experience and how many procedures they've done

Ask for before/after result photos

Check reviews

A friendly consultation with an experienced Los Angeles breast augmentation surgeon is a big step in avoiding cosmetic surgery regret.

Frequently Asked Questions Before Breast Implants

How Can I Prepare for Surgery?

Once you've decided to go ahead with breast augmentation, there are several steps towards a successful procedure and recovery. If you are a smoker, your surgeon will ask you to avoid doing so at least several weeks before and after surgery to promote healing.

Your doctor may also have you avoid taking aspirin or any anti-inflammatory medication to decrease your risk of bleeding. You can also expect a medical screening to ensure fitness, such as a blood test and a mammogram.

Before you leave for the hospital, set up a comfortable resting place. Get enough groceries beforehand that include balanced, nutritious foods to foster healing.

Stay hydrated and promote skin elasticity by drinking plenty of water before and after the surgery.

How Long Does Cosmetic Breast Surgery Take?

The type of augmentation and your overall condition affect how long the process takes. In general, it may take 1 to 4 hours.

For example, implant augmentation can take up to two hours, but augmentation using body fat may take up to four hours. Your surgeon will need time to harvest fat from the body.

What Is Recovery Like?

You may experience some pain for the first 48 hours after surgery. However, your doctor may prescribe medication or suggest over-the-counter options.

Follow your surgeon's post-operation orders by wearing any compression garments or bandages they suggest. Avoid strenuous activities like stretching, pulling, driving, and heavy lifting for at least a couple of weeks.

You may be able to go back to work within a week. While you have noticeably larger breasts immediately, their actual shape won't be apparent until the swelling subsides in a few weeks.

Start Making Informed Breast Implant Decisions Now

As you can see, there's a lot to consider when deciding to alter your breasts. Whether you get implants, fat transfer augmentation, a lift, or a combination of these procedures, conducting proper research and knowing your body and motivation can prevent several problems down the road.

If you enjoyed gaining more insight about breast implants, check out other articles on the site covering related surgical procedures.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.