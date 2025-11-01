If your business caters to Gen Z (those born around 1997 to 2012), know that this generation has reinvented marketing touchpoints by prioritizing community connections.

Instead of gearing toward traditional advertising, Gen Z-ers are more into social media platforms. They also continue to "break" the marketing funnel by preferring value-driven messaging and authenticity over brand heritage.

You need to understand how Gen Z is changing the marketing landscape, as this generation is on track to become the world's largest and most powerful consumer cohort. Investopedia says that a recent NielsenIQ report forecasts this generation to have a total spending of $12.6 trillion by 2030.

By gaining a firmer grasp of Gen Z consumer behavior, you can adapt your brand engagement tactics and incorporate digital marketing innovations that resonate most with this generation.

What Are Touchpoints in Marketing?

Marketing touchpoints refer to instances wherein your customers interact with your company or brand. They can be both online and offline interactions.

All of your customers' touchpoints shape their experience and perception of your brand. It's for this reason that consumer touchpoint analysis plays a crucial role in your company's bottom line, as you can use the insights it provides to guide your marketing strategies for Gen Z buyers.

What Is an Example of a Touchpoint?

Your customers experience touchpoints through digital, physical, and personal means.

A perfect example of a digital marketing touchpoint for Gen Z-ers is any of your online assets, such as your:

Website

Social media accounts

Online ads

Online reviews

Mobile apps

Blog posts

The above are the best examples of marketing touchpoints for Gen Z, given that they're the most "online" generation.

As pointed out by a YouGov survey, nearly 40% of surveyed Gen Z-ers spend over three hours daily browsing the internet, versus 29% of their older counterparts. Close to three in four also report high smartphone screen time, whereas only 51% of their elders do the same.

As for physical touchpoints, some of the best examples are in-store experiences and product packaging. Personal touchpoints, on the other hand, include person-to-person interactions with your company's sales representatives.

How Is Gen Z Reinventing Marketing Touchpoints?

One way Gen Z has reinvented marketing touchpoints is by favoring community connections over paid voices. They also prefer authenticity, seek a sense of belonging, and prioritize values over profit.

Real People vs. Traditional Paid Voices

Because Gen Z consumers value authenticity, they listen more to what real people who've used a particular product or service have to say, rather than having their interest piqued by traditional TV or radio ads.

Gen Z-ers are big on reading online reviews and considering recommendations, particularly from micro-influencers. According to a survey from Civic Science, adults aged 18 to 24 (who belong to Gen Z) trust reviews more than older generations.

From Google to Social Media

In their quest for authenticity, you can expect Gen Z-ers to scour social media sites like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. They use these platforms as their search engine to determine which goods or services actual consumers talk about online.

By being active on these sites, you can increase your brand's potential touchpoints, from initial discovery to research and online purchases.

A Community Where They Belong

Gen Z also wants to feel a sense of belonging, so they want their chosen brands to communicate with them on a more personal note. Succeeding with Gen Z-ers as your target market involves personalized interactions, such as addressing them by their name, whether in email, chat messages, or in person.

Marketing That Aligns With Their Values

Gen Z consumers prefer values-based marketing. They want their chosen brands' values to align with theirs, whether it's about:

Inclusivity

Environmentalism

Social justice

Emphasizing these positive values in as many touchpoints as possible can help you build connections and trust among this generation.

You want to connect with your consumers, especially this cohort, because, as the e-commerce agency and accelerator Front Row Group says, "when connection leads, conversion follows." The more connections you build, the more likely you are to convert them into paying, loyal customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Marketing Touchpoints Help You Spread Brand Awareness?

Yes, they can.

Each touchpoint, whether it's a search engine result that links back to your website, an online ad, a customer testimonial, or a hashtag mention of your brand, is an interaction with your customers. It also serves as a touchpoint for other consumers, including those who are not yet familiar with your brand.

Suppose a Gen Z-er sees your brand's name because a person they follow on social media mentions it. They weren't aware of your brand until now. In this scenario, someone else's touchpoint has exposed them to your brand.

What Can You Do to Make Your Marketing Campaigns Align With Gen Z?

Since Gen Z values authenticity and transparency, you may want to consider using marketing tactics that show the "human side" of your brand.

An example is giving them an "insider" or behind-the-scenes view of your brand's operations or processes. A video, complete with a blooper or two, can be an engaging, interesting way to humanize your brand.

You can also give your Gen Z consumers a sense of community and belonging through user-generated content (UGC). One example is by featuring photos and videos of them (with their permission) on your online assets.

Are Marketing Touchpoints Crucial to Customer Retention?

Yes, marketing touchpoints are just as crucial to retaining customers as they are to attracting customers. Every interaction can already make them build a perception about your brand, from the moment they encounter your brand name to what they hear or read about your business.

If their first touchpoint is positive (e.g., a raving customer review), and you make sure their succeeding interactions are just as satisfactory (e.g., a smooth and seamless ordering process), you're more likely to entice them to become loyal customers.

Make Every Marketing Touchpoint With Gen Z Count

If Gen Z is a significant part of your target market, knowing how they're reinventing marketing touchpoints, including how they prioritize community and authenticity, can help you attract and retain them as customers. By making every interaction count, you can make every step in their customer journey more satisfactory.

Check out the rest of our website for the latest in local news and business guides!

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.