Your dog deserves to feel comfortable and live a happy life. Dog arthritis can cause pain and make it hard to enjoy playing or running at the park. If you give your dog supplements and medications for their condition, they'll be able to move without much discomfort.

According to Groton Ledyard Veterinary Hospital, about 20% of dogs over seven years old suffer from osteoarthritis. It shows you that a lot of pets are having a hard time moving comfortably because their joints are painful.

Your dog may try to hide their pain, so you should always be keen to observe arthritis symptoms so you can get them the needed help.

How Do You Know If a Dog Has Arthritis?

When you notice your dog limping or whining when they walk, they may already be dealing with severe joint issues. Early signs of dog arthritis come in small clues. If you pay attention to their routine, you can notice when they aren't feeling comfortable. Watch out for:

Hesitating to jump on furniture or climb the stairs

A slight limp after taking a long nap

Walking slower, especially in the morning

Dog arthritis symptoms don't just show up as physical signs. In case your pet once loved running around, they may start showing less excitement when you pick up the leash. They may even become more cautious when playing with other pets or children because they don't want to feel pain.

By observing your dog during walks or playtime, you'll help them reduce the risk of long-term mobility loss.

How Do You Treat Arthritis in Dogs?

You need to combine several canine arthritis treatment options for your dog to have a better quality of life. Each pet responds differently, so be patient and follow the guidance your vet gives you.

Veterinary Medications

The vet may suggest medication to give to your dog at home. It helps by:

Reducing the inflammation around their joints

Slowing down the disease progression

Reducing the pain they're experiencing.

You'll get specific instructions on how to treat arthritis in your dog. Since every pet is different, the dosage of medication may also be customized. You may notice improvements in a few days or about a week, depending on how serious their condition is.

Joint Supplements

Some dog breeds generally have a high risk of developing joint problems later in life. Supplements are good since they help strengthen and lubricate the areas that are prone to arthritis. You can give your dog:

Glucosamine to repair the cartilage

Chondroitin to cushion their joints

Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) to reduce inflammation and help them recover

To see improvements, you should be consistent instead of just giving your dog the supplements for only a short period and stopping. Ask the vet for advice on how often your pet should take a supplement.

Natural Wellness Products

Getting your dog natural wellness products may help them feel calmer as they deal with arthritis. CBD for dogs is a good option, and many families across Jacksonville are trying it for their pets.

Don't stop giving your dog the medication suggested by their vet when using wellness products. They'll work better as support for dog joint pain relief.

You should never give your pet any wellness products without finding out if combining them with their medication is safe.

Weight Management

If your dog is overweight, every extra pound puts more pressure on their joints, which isn't good. Try putting your dog on a meal plan and encourage them to do gentle exercises. Dog workouts help reduce stress on their:

Elbows

Knees

Hips

Once you manage your pet's weight and bring it down to a healthy range, you'll notice they're more energetic.

Physical Therapy

Your dog may be afraid to walk or exercise because their joints are too painful. Considering physical therapy is one of the best dog health tips.

When your pet walks on underwater treadmills, they won't put a lot of pressure on their legs. The muscles will grow and become stronger with less stress.

Care Strategies for Dog Arthritis

Even as you get your dog the best treatment for arthritis, you should still show them lots of care and love at home. Make their space more comfortable using:

Soft carpets or runners to avoid slipping

Ramps placed beside couches or ramps

A dog bed placed in the family space

Your dog can rest without feeling isolated if they spend time around you. They'll be able to heal better if you also check in daily and adjust their schedule as needed.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Cold Weather Make Joint Pain Worse?

Yes. It can make joints feel sore or stiff. During chilly mornings on winter nights, you need to help your dog manage arthritis pain. Offer them:

Warm blankets

Heated beds

Cozy sweaters

When it's too cold outside, try to exercise them indoors or move their walk to a warmer part of the day.

Do Senior Dogs Experience Faster Joint Decline?

Yes. As your dog grows older, the cartilage thins and their muscles weaken too. All these changes lead to extra pressure, but you can come up with a supportive care plan to help them feel more comfortable even as they age.

Can Puppies Develop Joint Problems?

Absolutely. Joint issues don't just affect older dogs. If you have a quick-growing breed, their cartilage may have extra pressure when they go through a growth spurt.

Ensure they don't play too roughly and give them balanced meals to avoid excessive weight gain. Whenever you notice your puppy is reluctant to play or is sitting in an odd posture, take them to the vet.

By supporting your vet with joint issues, you'll help them grow stronger while avoiding long-term discomfort.

Give Your Dog a Healthier, Comfortable Life

It might be devastating to learn your pet has dog arthritis, but there are many ways to make their life better. Anytime you notice your dog is behaving unusually, take them to the vet for a check-up.

Supplements can reduce pain, but you should never give them to your dog without consulting an expert. Consider managing your dog's weight with a healthy diet to protect their joints from too much strain.

