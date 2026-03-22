Mother outraged after viral video shows JSO officer punching teen son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A local mother is still shocked after a viral video captured a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer punching her 16-year-old son in the face during an arrest Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just hours after JSO moved to shut down a “teen takeover” at Blue Cypress Park, where police say there were over 200 young people. Police arrested three other teens for a fight at Blue Cypress Park earlier. Police also responded to shots fired at an apartment complex nearby.

Jaree Ashley Butler says her son was simply trying to enjoy his spring break.

“It’s traumatizing for him, it’s traumatizing for me, and it’s traumatizing for the children who witnessed this,” Butler said.

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The footage, which has circulated widely online, shows the teenager being struck and forced to the ground by an officer. In the recording, an officer can be heard confirming the strike, stating, “Yes, I did, right in the face,” and later saying, “He’s fine, he got punched in the face, that’s all that happened to him.”

According to Butler, her son had called her shortly before the encounter to ask for money for McDonald’s. Minutes later, his friends called back with terrifying news: he had been punched and arrested. JSO records indicate the teen was charged with jaywalking and resisting arrest.

Butler maintains her son was confused and targeted. “He was walking with his friends. I don’t understand why he was the only one being targeted out of the whole group,” she said. She noted that her son usually stays home to play with his siblings, but had gone to the park to play basketball.

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Despite the family’s outcry, JSO released a statement yesterday following a review of the footage. A spokesperson confirmed that the department determined there were “no policy violations regarding use of force” in this instance.

“I just don’t understand why that amount of force was used toward my son,” Butler said. “He’s a child. He did not deserve that.”

The teenager was released from custody on Thursday and is currently awaiting an upcoming court appearance.

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