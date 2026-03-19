JSO: ‘Teen Takeover’ involving over 200 people at Blue Cypress Park shut down, 3 arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In a press release on Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it shut down a “teen takeover” at Blue Cypress Park after a crowd of more than 200 teenagers began fighting.

Three teenage girls were arrested for their roles in the violence that broke out during the gathering.

District 2 Patrol and Task Force officers responded to the park as the group size increased.

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Police say a subgroup of the teenagers moved to a nearby apartment complex. JSO received reports of a firearm being discharged in that area, though investigators found no evidence that any individuals were shot. The group attempted to return to the park after the incident, but officers had already blocked off the entrances.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued a direct message to families following the arrests and fighting. The agency urged parents to stay informed about their children’s activities and social circles.

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“But parents and caregivers, enough is enough,” the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Please be aware and alert about what your teen is up to. Help us cut down on these takeovers by monitoring how your teen is spending their time and who they’re with.”

Police officials also advised parents against dropping teenagers off at locations without first understanding why the teens are there. The agency stated it is constantly monitoring for these types of events to ensure officers are prepared for any violence.

Blue Cypress Park is scheduled to remain closed for the rest of the night. Officers will continue to monitor for any further large gatherings.

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