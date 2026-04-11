Home renovation can be fun, and what better way to do that than with kitchen and bath remodeling? Some top interior remodeling ideas include changing your bathroom countertops to a fresh, clean white and giving your kitchen a makeover with a new gas stove and a funky backsplash.

Remodeling your kitchen and bathroom doesn't have to break the bank, and some top ideas for 2026 can be done with a little DIY. Want to learn some great ways to update your space? Our article offers several top kitchen and bath remodeling ideas you can pick from, no matter your budget, so let's get started.

What Are Common Bathroom Design Mistakes?

Before we get into the top kitchen and bath remodeling ideas for 2026, it's important to understand where people go wrong when undertaking a bathroom upgrade. One of the most common bathroom design mistakes is picking the wrong color palette.

You want to pick a color that complements the space rather than makes it feel cramped and outdated. One way to avoid this is to properly assess the area. How much light does your bathroom get, and what mood are you aiming for?

To create a bathroom that feels cozy and inviting, choose a color palette that includes warmer tones, such as soft reds, warm oranges, or even shades of brown or tan. If you have a small bathroom, avoid dark colors that can make the space feel smaller and claustrophobic, such as black and navy blue.

Another common bathroom design mistake is failing to use eco-conscious fixtures. Instead, install water-wise taps, and enjoy a lower water bill and a clear conscience.

Top Kitchen and Bath Remodeling Ideas for 2026

Now that you know what to avoid, let's review some top kitchen and bath remodeling ideas that are looking rather popular this year. Here are our top four!

1. Color, Color, and More Color

Gone are the days of boring white or grey bathroom cabinets and walls. Instead, this year, consider choosing brighter colors like pinks, greens, and purples.

If you're not ready to commit to a whole room of color, start small and focus on just the cabinets or one focal wall. You can use a softer, more neutral color for the rest of the room so it doesn't feel overwhelming, and it's also a great idea for smaller bathrooms.

2. Freestanding Tub

Bathtub installation is another trend in modern bathroom design this year, so consider getting rid of your boring tub and opting for a freestanding tub instead. You can go modern or consider choosing a tub with claw feet for a timeless aesthetic.

When choosing your freestanding tub, measure the available space so you don't purchase the wrong size. You also want to consider the height of the tub, because you don't want one that is too high, which can make it difficult to get in and out of. Finally, you want to pick a durable, heat-retaining material, such as:

Cast iron: Holds heat very well, but can be heavy

Holds heat very well, but can be heavy Copper: Offers great thermal conductivity, so your bath stays warm for ages

Offers great thermal conductivity, so your bath stays warm for ages Acrylic: Lightweight and budget-friendly

Lightweight and budget-friendly Wood: Popular in Japanese-style tubs and offers natural insulation

3. White Countertops and Fun Backsplashes

In 2026, fewer people are feeling the vibe of dark countertops in bathrooms, and are instead choosing lighter colors like white to give their bathrooms a bright, fresh new look. It's also a great option because it can reflect light from the countertop onto your face, which is helpful for skincare or makeup application.

Having white countertops doesn't mean your kitchen has to be boring; you can add some fun and whimsy with colorful backsplashes. A colorful backsplash can go a long way to adding personality to an otherwise boring space and can serve as a focal point, enhancing the overall look of your kitchen.

Pro Remodeling Tip: Feeling glamorous? Consider a glitter backsplash for extra pizzazz!

4. Switch to Gas

Finally, when remodeling your kitchen, consider switching to a gas stovetop. Gas is faster and more efficient to cook with, and is also available even when the power goes out in your house. Unlike traditional electric stovetops, gas flames provide immediate heat, allowing you to adjust from a high heat to a low simmer in the blink of an eye.

It also offers lower operating costs because gas is typically more affordable, helping you bring down your electric bill. Finally, gas stovetops have no heating elements that can burn out, often resulting in fewer repair callouts.

However, it's vital to have them professionally installed to ensure proper ventilation. Find a local professional who's properly licensed so your installation remains compliant.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the 3-Kitchen-Rule?

When designing your kitchen, the 3-kitchen-rule (also known as the kitchen triangle rule) means separating your kitchen into three main work areas: the sink, stove, and fridge. Following this rule helps you be more efficient in the kitchen because everything is within reach. Position your fridge closer to your preparation areas for convenience and ensure all the components of your cleaning space are grouped together, such as the:

Sink

Dishwasher

Bins

What Is the Golden Rule for Bathroom Design?

In bathroom design, the golden rule is simple: choose your design based on flow and function before focusing on adding style. You want everything within reach of each other with no obstacles getting in the way.

The golden rule of bathroom design also works well in small spaces, ensuring there is a perfect balance between personality and practicality. Storage is also important, so ensure you install your cabinets in an easily accessible location.

The Lasting Impact of Modern Design

Kitchen and bath remodeling can be an exciting time for homeowners, but it's important to plan out your renovations carefully before you begin. If you're on a budget, consider changing the colors on your walls or cabinets for a quick refresh. However, if you have more cash to spend, a new freestanding bathtub could be your ideal luxury investment. After all, who doesn't enjoy soaking in a nice hot tub after a long, hard day?

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