‘Baby Jessica’ McClure Morales arrested, charged after incident

The woman, known as a child as “Baby Jessica,” is facing charges following a weekend incident.

The Midland County Sheriff said Jessica McClure Morales was charged with assault causing bodily injury after the incident of family violence, KTRK reported.

No details were provided as to what happened.

She was released after posting bond, KDFW reported.

Morales was only 18 months old when she was thrust into the spotlight in 1987 after falling down a well.

After 60 hours, crews pulled her from the hole, which stretched about 22 feet underground.

Crews had to drill a parallel shaft nearby and then a horizontal tunnel to reach the area where Morales was stuck, KXAN reported. While they worked, the toddler was heard singing. Paramedic Robert O’Donnell was able to reach her, and she was rushed to a hospital.

Baby Jessica rescue (Original Caption) Rescuer rushes baby rescued from fall into a well where lay for three days before she was rescued, 10/16 (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

KDFW said it was one of the most famous rescues in American history.

She has said in the past that she does not remember the ordeal, according to KTRK.

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