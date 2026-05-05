Dog bites primarily occur when these animals feel spooked, if they're in pain, or if their protective instincts kick in due to a threat to themselves, babies, or families. In some cases, improper training and inadequate socialization may play a role.

The good news is that dogs rarely bite due to aggression. Still, it pays to know how to prevent getting injured by a dog (e.g., adequate training, early socialization, and respecting an animal's space), whether you're a "fur parent" or not, given how common these incidents are.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) notes, dogs bite around 4.5 million people in the U.S. each year.

Familiarizing yourself with why these incidents happen and how to prevent them can help you avoid being liable for dog bites. It can also help you spot and keep your distance from a negligent dog owner.

When Should People Worry About Dog Bites?

If you or a loved one ever gets bitten by an unknown dog, particularly one that appears to be homeless (and therefore, unvaccinated), seek professional medical attention right away. Do the same if the bite, whether it's from your vaccinated dog or a neighbor's, results in:

Skin breakage

Deep punctures

Uncontrollable bleeding

Signs of infection (e.g., warmth, redness, inflammation, an infection, such as pus)

Dog bites that affect the face and neck also warrant immediate medical attention. They can be more dangerous than bites in the lower extremities (e.g., legs).

According to a study published in ScienceDirect, head and neck injuries from dog bites pose immediate and long-term threats, including:

Airway compromise

Neurovascular injury

Infections

Aesthetic, functional, and psychological complications

What Are the Primary Reasons Behind Dog Bites?

Just like humans, dogs have the instinct to protect themselves, their families (puppies and humans), and their "possessions" (e.g., food, toys, and territory). Biting is a response to feeling threatened, such as if they fear for their own safety and well-being, that of their families, or something valuable.

Dogs that are unwell or in pain, like if they're sick or injured, may also bite if touched, approached, or handled in a way that makes them feel even more in pain or ill. Their biting is a defense mechanism, telling humans and other animals to "back off" because they need more space.

Dogs, particularly puppies and adults with little training, may also nip and bite during play. The animals may find this fun and stimulating, but it can be a health and safety risk for humans if not managed correctly.

How Can You Prevent Dog Bites?

If you're a dog owner, a key step to preventing your furry family member from biting humans and other animals is to socialize them as early as possible. If you let them get used to being in the presence of others, they're less likely to develop aggression that may stem from anxiety, fear, or reactivity.

Always supervise children interacting with your dogs, too. Teach your kids (and other people's youngsters) to give dogs the space and respect they deserve, particularly if they're eating, sleeping, or guarding their puppies.

Don't forget to keep your dog's vaccination (e.g., anti-rabies and anti-parvo) up-to-date at all times.

If you don't own dogs but find them adorable, always ask their owner's permission before petting them. It's the decent and respectful thing to do, as not all owners are okay with strangers touching their dogs, and not all dogs are okay getting attention from strangers.

Remember, too, that not all dogs you see are pets. They may be working (service animals), and suddenly petting them may cause them to lose focus on their job.

Why Preventing Dog Bites Is Critical

Knowledge regarding dog bite prevention is crucial, whether you own dogs or not, because it's for everyone's safety, including that of the animals.

In humans, fatal dog bites are very rare, but they still occur. Public education website DogsBite.org, for instance, noted that it recorded 555 fatalities between 2013 and 2024.

Doing the math, the above figures indicate around 50 dog bite fatalities each year. It represents about 0.001% of the estimated 4.5 million dog bites in the U.S annually.

While not all dogs that bite get put down, some do. A survey published in the National Library of Medicine, for instance, noted that problem behaviors, including biting, can lead to behavioral euthanasia, even if the dogs are otherwise in good physical health.

Even if a dog bite isn't severe, it can still lead to legal problems and liability concerns. It can also result in strained relationships and neighbor conflicts.

Pet owners, for instance, may face higher insurance premiums and financial setbacks as a result of dog bite claims. The person injured by their animal may enlist the services of a personal injury lawyer and seek dog bite compensation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do All Dog Bites Require Anti-Tetanus Shots?

No. If you've had an anti-tetanus or booster shot within the last five years, you may not have to get a new one if you get bitten by a dog.

If, however, the last booster shot you've had was over at least half a decade ago, then it's best to get one if the bite (even if it was only playful) broke your skin. Do the same if the wound is deep and dirty.

Are There Dog Breeds More Prone to Biting?

Based on statistics, some dog breeds are more prone to biting than others.

A study published on PubMed Central, for instance, noted that the Harris County Veterinary Public Health Division (HCVPH) in Texas received nearly 6,700 dog bite reports between 2013 and 2016. Of these incidents, 25% were from Pit Bulls, and 13.72% were from Labrador Retrievers.

The above doesn't mean that the bigger the dog, the more likely it is to bite. On the contrary, small dogs, from Dachshunds to Chihuahuas and Jack Russel Terriers (JRTs), can be "nippier" than their larger counterparts.

Protect Pets and People by Proactively Preventing Dog Bites

Remember: Most dog bites stem from a good reason, be it as a response to a threat or because a dog is ill or in pain. Preventing these incidents, therefore, should start with education and training (for both pets and other people), and a focus on respecting an animal's space.

Get more daily news coverage or find other informative reads like this by exploring the rest of our platform.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.