Homeowners must know that private flood insurance, which covers damage due to flooding and rising waters, has become more integral than ever, given today's climate-driven world. As an alternative or supplement to the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), it can help protect assets and finances.

Even if your home is outside Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) flood maps, consider exploring your flood coverage options. One reason is that properties outside of FEMA-designated high-risk areas account for around 20% of filed NFIP claims, says FirstStreet.org.

What Does Private Flood Insurance Mean?

Also known as "non-mandatory flood insurance," private flood insurance policies are property protection plans sold by individual, private firms. They help pay for the cost to repair, restore, or replace a home's physical structure or personal belongings damaged by a flood.

What's the Difference Between Private Flood Insurance and FEMA?

The NFIP, run by FEMA, is a standardized, federally backed flood coverage program.

Private flood insurance, on the other hand, isn't under federal government oversight, so they have their own rates and coverage limits. Policy terms can also vary from one private insurer to another.

NFIP's Pricing Approach

FEMA explains that Congress mandates NFIP to set "actuarially sound" rates that reflect the true flood risk of each covered property. It fairly distributes risk based on individual risk levels and uses many factors to set rates it deems fair, including:

Building characteristics (e.g., type of foundation and the elevation of the first floor)

Distance and elevation from sources of flooding

The building's cost to rebuild after a disaster (also known as "replacement cost value")

If and how property owners have adapted their homes to withstand floods (e.g., the use of flood vents)

Likelihood of flood perils occurring (e.g., flash floods or coastal erosion) based on the FEMA flood maps

A major concern about this approach is how old and dated FEMA maps are. A report from NBC News points out they're about 75% outdated.

Private Insurers' Pricing Methodology

NFIP's pricing approach is more granular, whereas private flood insurance providers often use proprietary, algorithm-powered models to conduct flood risk assessment specific to each property. They also use flood mapping technology, albeit more powerful and updated than FEMA's.

Coverage Limits

NFIP has a strict cap on residential building and content coverage, limiting it to $250,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Conversely, among the primary private flood insurance policy benefits is their higher, more flexible limit that better reflects a home's actual cash value (ACV) or replacement cost value (RCV). Do a quick search online, and you'll see insurers offering building coverage maximums in the millions.

Waiting Periods

As noted by an article from U.S. News and World Report, you usually have to wait 30 days for NFIP coverage to take effect after purchase. The waiting period drops to as little as seven to 10 days for some private flood insurance providers.

Why and When Would You Need Private Flood Insurance?

One of the primary reasons you need private flood insurance is that standard home insurance doesn't cover damage caused by flooding due to rising natural floodwaters. Another is that flooding events are becoming more intense and frequent amidst climate change.

If you're unsure about your property's flood risk, you can get started by following the instructions provided on this Jacksonville flood zone map guide about verifying the specific flood zone of any property.

As for when you'd need private flood insurance, it's now more of whether NFIP coverage is adequate, and no longer because the law requires you to purchase a policy.

Why You Need Private Flood Insurance

Home insurance only covers sudden, accidental "flood" and water damage if the source originates from within a home. It doesn't cover natural disasters, such as floods from storms and hurricanes.

If these natural events occur and cause flood damage to your home and belongings, you'd face significant financial consequences without flood insurance.

There's also the fact that climate change is making flood disasters more intense, frequent, and damaging.

The Environmental Defense Fund even notes that NASA research has found the global proportion of people living in flood-prone areas has surged by 20% to 24% since 2000. It's ten times greater than previous risk models have predicted.

When You Need Private Flood Insurance

Nowadays, it's no longer a question of whether you are, by law, required to purchase flood insurance.

Even if no law binds you to buy a policy, there's no better time than now to invest in one, whether as an alternative or supplement to NFIP, as you'd want adequate coverage ASAP. While the waiting period is much shorter than NFIP's, a flooding event can still happen within the next seven to ten days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is NFIP or Private Flood Insurance Better?

Whether NFIP or private flood insurance is better isn't universal; rather, it depends on the property's location, level of coverage needed, and the homeowner's budget.

In areas established as high-risk zones, for instance, NFIP may be a better, cost-effective choice, providing reliable, government-backed coverage. Few, if any, private flood insurers operate in these areas. Even if you find a company offering private flood insurance here, it will likely cost more than NFIP.

In low to moderate-risk zones, private flood insurance can be a better option or supplement to NFIP. In many cases, private coverage costs less in these areas.

If available, go with private flood insurance if the value of your home and belongings exceeds the limits of NFIP. It's a better choice since a private policy can insure your home for much more than NFIP.

Should You Still Compare Private Flood Insurance With NFIP?

Yes.

It's always wise to compare private flood insurance with NFIP policies because the latter can provide you with a baseline cost for coverage. With a basis for comparison, you can determine whether a private policy is more cost-effective, particularly if NFIP limits are enough for your home and belongings.

Compare NFIP and Private Flood Insurance Today

With climate change causing more severe weather and flooding events, now is the best time to explore your private flood insurance options and compare them with NFIP offers. Consider doing this even if you're outside a high-risk flood zone, because even low-risk areas can still get flooded.

Read up on more current events by checking out our most recent, up-to-date news articles.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.