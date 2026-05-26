Repairing windows that aren't that old or excessively damaged can be the more practical, eco-conscious choice nowadays, as it costs less than a complete replacement. It can also help cut the household waste you produce, lowering your carbon footprint and reducing the waste that goes into landfills.

You'd want to minimize your waste and landfill impact, as these dump sites across the U.S. already face problems, quickly running out of capacity. They also pose health and safety risks, generating a wide array of pollutants, including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

Indeed, a study cited by the independent, non-profit journalism platform, the New Lede, found that U.S. municipal landfills leak about 1,800 pounds of PFAS, also called "forever chemicals," into the air every year.

Can I Repair a Window Myself?

Yes, fixing broken windows on your own is possible, but it depends on the necessary repairs. If the issue is only missing or deteriorating caulking or weatherstripping, you can address this with do-it-yourself strategies.

Use a putty knife to remove broken, cracked, or missing caulk. Then, wipe away the dust and debris in the gap with some rubbing alcohol, and apply a fresh bead of exterior-grade acrylic latex or silicone caulk using a caulking gun.

You can also fix drafty windows (such as drafty sashes) the DIY way if their only problem is old weatherstripping. The repairs involve cutting V-strip weatherstripping or peel-and-stick foam tape to size and then pressing it firmly onto the interior channels of your window frame.

Does Home Insurance Cover Window Repairs?

In some cases, yes, home insurance covers the cost of window repair services. The cause of the damage, however, must be sudden and a peril covered by your policy.

Examples of covered perils are:

Severe storms

Fires

Break-ins

Vandalism

If you now need window glass repair or frame damage correction due to general wear and tear or negligence (e.g., lack of proper maintenance), your home insurance provider is unlikely to cover the cost to fix your windows.

Self-inflicted window damage, even if it's accidental, is a typical insurance exclusion, too. You may find yourself in this scenario if you and your children are playing catch, and the ball crashes into and shatters the window pane.

Why Can Repairing Windows Be the More Practical, Eco-Conscious Choice Today?

When deciding between repairing and replacing your windows, one of the first things you should consider is their age.

As the Inter­national Association of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI) points out, aluminum/aluminum-clad windows last for about 15 to 20 years. Wood lasts for around 30 years.

Then, there are the vinyl/fiberglass options, which have an expected life span of 20 to 40 years. Some vinyl windows are even so strong that they won't crack, fade, peel, rot, or warp even after years of use, as explained by these Orlando window repair specialists.

If your windows haven't even reached half of their expected lifespan and you've been thinking of replacing them, consider the following reasons that make repairs a better, more practical, eco-conscious choice.

Spend Less Than Complete Replacement

Expect your reputable and reliable local window repair company to charge you considerably less for fixing broken windows than replacing them. It's more practical and costs much less to repair windows than to swap them out for new ones because the former requires fewer materials and less effort.

Reduce Waste and Contribute Less to Landfills

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported in March 2026 that the country generated 600 million tons of construction and demolition (C&D) debris in 2018 alone. It also notes that this amount is twice that of municipal solid waste (MSW) and that 145 million tons of this debris went to landfills.

C&D debris typically includes bulky and heavy materials, such as windows and glass. The more of your windows that you replace "prematurely," the more household and C&D waste you generate.

You'll contribute more to landfills, which are already facing overloading. On the other hand, repairing windows, in most cases, generates much less waste than a complete replacement, as it's an "isolated" fix that requires replacing only specific components that have failed.

If you have broken glass, then only the glass gets replaced. If it's a sash cord that has broken, then it's only this part that will get changed.

Minimize Carbon Footprint

Repairing windows comes with a smaller carbon footprint than a complete replacement since it avoids the cost of embodied carbon associated with constructing and transporting new windows.

If you get your windows fixed, you won't contribute to the need to extract and produce new materials (e.g., silica for glass, metals or plastics for hardware, and wood for frames). While you'll still generate some carbon footprint, it will be smaller because you'll use fewer materials and generate less waste.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Common Window Repair Mistakes?

Mistakes are more likely in DIY repairs, with one of the most common being improper measurements. Commit this error, and the replacement component won't provide a proper, snug fit.

If it's too small, it can create gaps, uncomfortable drafts, noises (e.g., rattling panes), and energy inefficiencies due to air leaks. Other mistakes you should avoid include failing to inspect the wooden frame for hidden rot and using low-quality caulking or weatherstripping materials.

Why Work With Window Repair Experts?

If you work with reputable window repair professionals, you don't have to worry too much about mistakes. They're experts who've undergone rigorous training and education to do what they do and go above and beyond.

You can also rest assured that these specialists have all the necessary insurance. You can enjoy more peace of mind, as their coverage protects you, the client, from liability, out-of-pocket costs, and property damage in the unlikely event that an accident happens while your windows get fixed.

Consider Repairing Windows Before Replacing Them Outright

You should always consider repairing windows rather than immediately getting them replaced. If you can save them with a high-quality fix, the repair will cost you less, and it's also the more eco-friendly choice, as it means producing less waste and having a lower carbon footprint.

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This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.