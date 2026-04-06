A lack of sleep can cause problems ranging from annoying to fatal. When your body is struggling to sleep, the cause can be sleep disorders, poor sleep quality, and more. Some of the best methods for getting better sleep include a quality mattress and cultivating a calming bedtime routine.

Did you know that insufficient sleep is associated with decreased life expectancy? According to Oregon Health & Science University, the right amount of sleep doesn't just dictate your day but can have a cascading effect on many different organ systems.

From restless legs to failure to sleep through the night, there are all kinds of reasons why you cannot fall asleep and stay asleep.

Why Is My Body Struggling to Sleep?

It can be difficult to pinpoint the reason why you have sleep problems. Whether it is a recent development or something you have been combating your whole life, there can be one or multiple causes.

A Disordered Circadian Rhythm

The circadian rhythm is a natural body clock, signaling to your body when it is time to wind down and wake up. Usually, it syncs with the daylight hours. However, sometimes the system can experience disruption.

Sometimes, circadian rhythm disorder can be the result of jet lag or making large jumps between time zones. Shift workers often experience it because they switch their working hours frequently.

Stress and Anxiety

Stress and anxiety often cause insomnia. When those feelings arise, your heart may start beating faster or your mind races, both of which interrupt your body when it tries to fall asleep.

Sleep Disorders

Sleep disorders can affect your body in many ways, from staying awake too late to waking up frequently during the night. One common sleep disorder that is severely underdiagnosed is sleep apnea, which can actually be life-threatening.

If you suspect that you have a sleep disorder, it is best to sign up for a sleep study. A sleep study typically involves spending the night under observation, with various monitors to determine how your body functions while asleep. Doctors can use the results to pinpoint the cause of your sleep issues.

Poor Sleep Quality

Sometimes, external factors affect sleep. If you have a newborn baby or have to wake up frequently during the night, those interruptions can add up quickly.

Even if you are getting the right amount of sleep, the disruptions will make you more tired during the day.

How to Cure Insomnia Quickly?

It may seem impossible to rid yourself of insomnia, but there are many solutions to help. Here are some steps to take today that may help ease your symptoms and promote healthier sleep.

Invest in a Good Mattress

Buy a mattress tailored to your body's needs. Shop with companies that offer a wide variety of models, such as Wayside Furniture & Mattress.

Visit the store if you can to test out mattresses before ordering one.

Avoid Screens Before Bed

It may seem tempting to scroll through social media or play games on your phone before hitting the hay, but the bright lights from your screen can interfere with sleep quality. Blue light from smartphones disrupts melatonin production, meaning that you will stay awake longer.

Stay Away From Caffeine

An afternoon cup of coffee provides a helpful caffeine boost, but it can negatively affect you when bedtime approaches. Try to limit your caffeine consumption to the morning hours.

Establish a Routine

Routine is vital for the human body, especially when it comes to sleep schedules. When you first begin to focus on quality sleep, it is important to sleep and wake up at the same time every single day.

Even on days that you do not have work or other obligations, attempt to stick to the routine as closely as possible.

Frequently Asked Questions

When Do I Need Medical Intervention for Sleep Problems?

If you try several methods to remedy your sleep and they do not work, consider talking to your doctor. They may recommend medication and will most likely sign you up for a sleep study.

Some signs to look out for include:

Excessive sleepiness during the daytime

Persistent insomnia

Waking up during the night

Frequent snoring or gasping

Lower quality of life

Finding the root cause is crucial to determining if you need medical assistance or simply have to make some lifestyle changes. Even if you want to try modifying your routine and habits, a doctor may be able to help ease the transition.

If you require a medical device to help you sleep, such as a CPAP machine, make sure you understand how much insurance will cover. The last thing you need for a good night's rest is to face a bill that is larger than you expected.

How Much Sleep Should I Really Be Getting?

The amount of sleep you should get every night depends on factors such as your age and how your body functions. Some people can feel rested after six hours of sleep, while others need nine to 10 hours of shut-eye.

The eight-hour rule is more of a guideline than a hard requirement. Track your sleep for several weeks if you are unsure about your specific requirements.

If you can, try to let your body fall asleep and wake up naturally. Pay attention to when you feel the most rested, as well as what times your body prefers to sleep.

Some people are night owls, while others prefer to go to bed earlier and wake up with the sun.

Can Sleep Aids Become Addictive?

Yes. It is important to understand how to use sleep aids safely. Often, doctors prescribe sleep aids for use as needed and tell patients not to rely on them as an everyday solution.

Find the Best Solution to Sleep Through the Night

If you are struggling to sleep, you need to resolve the problem quickly to avoid cumulative effects. With this guide, you can pinpoint your issues and find ideal solutions so you can wake up feeling rested.

Would you like more tips and tricks for maintaining a healthy lifestyle? Take a look around our website for all of the information you will need.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.