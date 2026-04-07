Airline offering fares ranging from $45 to $94 from Jacksonville to these 9 locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breeze Airways has announced discounted one way fares to nine locations from Jacksonville International Airport. The fares, ranging from $45 to $94, are currently on sale through April 9 for travel by May 14, a Breeze Airways news release states.

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See the fares and locations below:

From Jacksonville, Fla. (JAX) to:

• Akron-Canton, Ohio (CAK) starting from $45* one way;

• Columbus, Ohio (CMH) starting from $79* one way;

• Hartford, Conn. (BDL) starting from $94* one way;

• New Orleans, La. (MSY) starting from $64* one way;

• Norfolk, Va. (ORF) starting from $79* one way;

• Pittsburgh, Pa. (PIT) starting from $64* one way;

• Providence, R.I. (PVD) starting from $64* one way;

• Raleigh-Durham, N.C. (RDU) starting from $64* one way; and

• Westchester-White Plains, N.Y. (HPN) starting from $64* one way.

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