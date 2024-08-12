Cinemark turns back the clock with a 1984 retro film series with discounted tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Cinemark celebrates its 40th anniversary with the “Big in 84″ retro series commemorating the year in film with a different movie each day for a week with discounted tickets.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Starting Aug. 12 through the 17th, you can watch one of these select movies for $5:

August 12 – The Karate Kid

August 13 – The Terminator

August 14 – Gremlins

August 15 – Purple Rain

August 16 – Ghostbusters

August 17 – A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Last Starfighter

August 18 – Footloose, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

For more information, including showtimes and to purchase tickets click HERE.

CLICK HERE for more by WFTV.

Read: Back-to-School: Jacksonville woman offers solutions to DCPS’ school consolidation dilemma

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.