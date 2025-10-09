Jason Kelce played beer league hockey in Jacksonville and came home with an incredible gift

In the latest episode of “New Heights” Jason Kelce raves about his time in Jacksonville when he was visiting for the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“This place is f**** incredible!!” he says referring to Community First Igloo on Philips Highway.

Watch the clip here:

Jason explains how he bought equipment, joined the fun on the ice, and was named player of the game (even though his team lost because he gave up a goal and couldn’t skate backwards).

Then he gets out of his chair to go get his prize for being names player of the game, or his ‘participation certificate’ as Travis called it, and joins the show again in an orange turban.

Will he get canceled for it? Who knows, but he rocked it and gave Jacksonville a shoutout!

In case you missed it, Travis was also spotted at Cinemark Tinseltown over the weekend watching The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.