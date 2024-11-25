Jax candy shop named Best Candy Shop in Florida by Southern Living

If you’ve never been to Sweet Pete’s Candy shop in downtown Jacksonville, you are missing out on the best candy store in the state. That’s according to Southern Living magazine.

This month, Southern Living posted their list of Best Candy Shops in Every Southern State and crowned Sweet Pete’s the best in Florida.

Here is some of what they wrote: “‘Candy shop’ is a pretty modest term for this three-story candy mansion. Housed inside of a 23,000-square-foot Victorian building in downtown Jacksonville, Sweet Pete’s Candy is the largest candy store in the Southeast. The store exudes Willy Wonka-like whimsy, from the fully functioning factory to the enthusiastic owners and ever-changing seasonal decor.”

CLICK HERE to see the full write-up on Sweet Pete’s and to see Southern Living’s entire list.