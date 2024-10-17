JUST ANNOUNCED: Vans to bring back Warped Tour in 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. - — Vans recently took to social media to confirm the return of their iconic concert festival Warped Tour in the latter half of 2025.

Warped Tour, a nationwide tour celebrating music from genres like rock and pop-punk, had been on a brief hiatus but is now making its expected comeback.

Warped Tour is confirmed to be in 3 cities in 2025: Washington, D.C.; Long Beach, California; and Orlando, Florida.

Fans began piecing together that Warped Tour would be returning after Kevin Lyman, the founder of the event, spoke with Pollstar in September and stated:

“We have something cooking for 2025. Details should be ready in a few weeks.”

More recently, fans noticed billboards on the Las Vegas Strip confirming the event before officially announced.

Ticket prices for the two-day concert will begin at $149.99 and will go on sale Thursday, October 24, at 9 A.M.

Performers have yet to be announced.

