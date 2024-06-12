Blue Ridge cabin named VRBO Vacation Rental of the Year

EPWORTH, Ga. — Perched on a hillside by a creek, featuring a game room, three master suites, breathtaking vistas, a hot tub, and outdoor entertaining space, it’s evident why a Blue Ridge cabin named Miracle Creek clinched VRBO’s Vacation Rental of the Year award.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath abode was chosen from among more than two million properties worldwide listed on the VRBO platform.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Miracle Creek Perched on a hillside by a creek, featuring a game room, three master suites, breathtaking vistas, a hot tub, and outdoor entertaining space, it’s evident why a Blue Ridge cabin named Miracle Creek clinched VRBO’s Vacation Rental of the Year award.

“Previous VRBO guests have gushed about the home’s gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances, spa-like baths, game room with all the activities offered, expansive decks for entertaining, outdoor kitchen for grilling and the beauty of the craftsmanship and design,” owner Vince Lopez said. “We also leave firewood and a smores kit so they can sit by the fire with friends and family making memories.”

Lopez acquired the property a couple of years ago after learning about the impressive returns from a friend who had invested in a rental in the area.

“After we saw this beautiful log cabin overlooking the creek, we knew we just had to buy it,” Lopez noted.

Only eight homes in the United States were bestowed with the Vacation Rental of the Year honor.

“Selected from the more than 2 million properties available worldwide on Vrbo, these spectacular homes boast stellar star ratings, rave guest reviews, feature some of the most standout spaces and amenities for spending time together with family and friends, and are hosted by premier hosts who offer exceptional guest experiences,” VRBO noted.

Miracle Creek sprawls across four acres. Lopez has contemplated broadening his rental portfolio by constructing smaller cabins on the premises.

What does he love most about the property?

“Hands down, the rushing river that the cabin sits on. There are custom stairs built that take you to a platform at the bottom of the hill where you can relax and take in the sounds of nature!”

The home’s average rental is $838 per night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group