Rapper Kodak Black facing drug charge after Orange County arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida rapper Kodak Black is in the Orange County jail. He was arrested Wednesday, Action News Jax’s Orlando station WFTV is reporting.

Kodak Black, whose name is Bill Kapri, was taken into custody by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Online records show his arrest is related to an alleged charge of trafficking of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), the WFTV report states.

The rapper has been arrested several times before on charges including weapons charges, drugs and probation violation.

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