Usher reschedules all Atlanta shows after suffering from neck injury

ATLANTA — Atlanta superstar Usher has postponed all of his Atlanta dates to December after he says he suffered a neck injury during rehearsal earlier this week.

The singer was expected to perform at State Farm Arena on Aug. 14, 16 and 17, but canceled his Aug. 14 show just hours before it was supposed to begin, telling fans he needed time to recover.

“For my 30-plus year career, 100 percent of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” Usher wrote in a message shared to his Instagram Aug. 14. “I have every intention of doing that for this tour as well, which is why I have to postpone tonight’s show and schedule it for a later date to give my body a second to rest and heal.”

