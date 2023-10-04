2023 Sea and Sky Air Show featuring the Blue Angels coming this month to Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Experience Jacksonville Beach transformed into the backdrop of the 2023 Sea and Sky Air Show on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22.

This free event will feature the world-famous United States Navy Blue Angels.

In addition to the show in the skies, people can also enjoy:

Live entertainment

Street festival with aircraft

Military vehicle displays

Exhilarating simulators

Recruitment booths

Kids fun zone

Click here for more information.

