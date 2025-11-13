Family Focus

Action News JaxGiving: Donate to Feeding Northeast Florida to help neighbors in need

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Because of the government shutdown, the demand for food in our area is more than it’s been in years.

That’s why we’re teaming up with Feeding Northeast Florida to help serve our neighbors.

We are calling it Action News JaxGiving. Your generosity will help feed local families as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.

Click here to donate and help your neighbors in need.

