Action News JaxGiving: Donate to Feeding Northeast Florida to help neighbors in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Because of the government shutdown, the demand for food in our area is more than it’s been in years.

That’s why we’re teaming up with Feeding Northeast Florida to help serve our neighbors.

We are calling it Action News JaxGiving. Your generosity will help feed local families as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.

Click here to donate and help your neighbors in need.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.