Action News Jax’s Mike Buresh to emcee Salvation Army of Northeast Florida Red Shield Ball

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh for the 12th Annual Salvation Army Red Shield Ball.

First Alert Meteorologist Mike Buresh at the Salvation Army's Red Shield Ball First Alert Meteorologist Mike Buresh was the emcee for the Salvation Army's Red Shield Ball

It’s happening Saturday, October 25, at 6 p.m. at the Adam W. Herbert University Center on the University of North Florida campus at 12000 Alumni Drive in Jacksonville.

It promises to be an evening of entertainment, celebration, and a shared commitment to make a positive impact on the people in our community.

To get tickets or to donate to the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida, click here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.