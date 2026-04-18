Brush fire grows to 400 acres, prompts evacuations in Nassau County, officials say

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE 8:26 PM: According to the Florida Forest Service’s active wildfire map, the fire has grown to 400 acres, with only 10% contained.

Florida Forest Service and Nassau County Fire Rescue crews are working to contain a brush fire in the area of Conner Nelson Road.

According to the forest service wildfire map, as of 6:55 p.m., the fire has reached 300 acres, with only 10% contained.

Florida Forest Service says they have dispatched an additional eight firefighting tractor-plow units to help. Also, a fixed-wing aircraft is in the air conducting reconnaissance, and a fire suppression helicopter is helping with ground support.

The forest service says twelve homes have been evacuated, all of which are all voluntary. One barn is reported to be damaged by the fire.

People are urged to avoid the area.

Action News Jax is sending a crew to the area and will update the story once more information is released.

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