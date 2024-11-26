Dec. 6: Donate to the Action News Jax Family Focus Holiday Toy Drive for Wolfson Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join Action News Jax Family Focus for our Holiday Toy Drive benefitting Wolfson Children’s Hospital!

Stop at the St. Johns Town Center roundabout (near Maggiano’s) on Friday, Dec. 6, anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

We will be collecting brand new, unwrapped toys, so stop by and spread some holiday cheer with members of our Action News Jax team and our Family Focus partners -- Publix, Wolfson Children’s Hospital, First Coast YMCA, First Florida Credit Union, and Beaver Toyota and Beaver Chevrolet!

Play is an integral part of the healing process for patients which you can help provide by donating toys to kids at Wolfson Children’s Hospital. A happy holiday for all is possible with your help!

