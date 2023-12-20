Giving back for local volunteers is ‘like riding a bike’

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Some local kids are going to take on new adventures with the gift of a bike this Christmas.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Last Chance Bike Shop collects donated bikes year-round and repairs them to give to kids in need.

We all know of Santa’s workshop, where toys are built and Christmas joy is spread, but behind the walls of an old fire station in Green Cove Springs lies a different kind of workshop with the same idea.

“We call it the ‘Last Chance Bike Shop,’” said Richard Knoff, the founder of the bike program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“That’s what it’s all about: giving,” said Hal Beck, a volunteer. “I’m a retired Navy guy, and my wife said, “‘Don’t stay home in a recliner or any of that stuff. Find a hobby.’”

That’s just what Beck did. He’s one of a dozen that spends every single Tuesday of the year, donating their time.

“We stay busy,” he said.

Read: FDA approves first prescription drug to treat postpartum depression

Nearly 35 years ago, Richard Knoff, started a bike program in Clay County.

“We’ve got brake cables. We’ve got all the parts to be able to rebuild a bike,” said Knoff.

Read: Damaged gas line impacts more than 1,400 customers in Duval and St. Johns Counties

The group of volunteers collects bikes year-round.

“We will go through the neighborhoods. If they are having a spring yard sale or fall yard sales, [we] pick up bicycles, that way, wherever we can get them,” said Beck.

Read: IG report concludes almost $2M of utility cards not used for stated purpose as ANJ first reported

As it gets closer to Christmas, the group starts turning wrenches all for local kids.

“Think about when you were a kid. What was the best gift you ever got for Christmas when you were a kid that lasted more than a month after Christmas? It was probably a bicycle,” said Knoff.

Over 700 kids in need will be gifted a bike at the annual J.P. Hall Children’s Christmas Party.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Last year, they gave 740 bicycles to every child, and this year, they plan to do the same.

“For some of these kids, they’ve never ridden a bicycle or had the opportunity to ride a bicycle,” said Knoff.

“It’s just such a joy to see the little kids,” said Beck.

Giving a second chance to bikes and making adventures come true for local kids.

Read: Local runner uses his miles to make miracles for children’s hospital

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.