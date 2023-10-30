Pre-registration closed for military Thanksgiving Dinner food distribution in Neptune Beach

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Pre-registration is closed for a military families’ Thanksgiving Dinner food distribution that’s happening in November.

Catholic Charities, Winn-Dixie, and First Coast YMCA are teaming up to provide food to the families. Registration was set to close Monday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m., but all the spots are now filled.

The food distribution is happening for the families who pre-registered on Monday, Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Winn-Dixie at 1209 Atlantic Boulevard in Neptune Beach.

IDs will be checked at the distribution to verify that the person who registered gets a frozen turkey and the sides for a Thanksgiving meal.

Again, pre-registration for the food distribution is closed. For more information, contact ehernandez@fcymca.org.

