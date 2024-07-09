Try something new outdoors during Parks & Recreation Month in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Get ready to “throw” yourself into some fun! The St. Johns County Parks and Recreation staff and the St. Augustine Disc Golf Club are hosting a disc golf clinic on July 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Individuals, groups and families are encouraged to attend. Participants age 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Discs will be provided.

Registration is limited to 30 participants, so early sign-up is recommended.

SJC Disc Golf Clinic St. Augustine Disc Golf Club

Explore More Passport to Parks Activities:

- Family Pickleball Clinic: July 20

- All Abilities Kayak Trip: July 20

- Popsicles in the Park: July 10, 17, 24, 31

For additional St. Johns County Parks & Recreation community events and programs, visit: SJC Parks & Recreation Program Sign-Up Page

