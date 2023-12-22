People flock to Christmas, Florida to send cards to their loved ones in a special tradition

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — For a lot of Americans, when they think of Christmas, sunny Florida is probably not the first place that comes to mind.

But one small town in the state really embodies the holiday.

A visit to the post office this time of year may seem like a chore, but in Christmas, Florida, it’s a tradition.

Dawn King is the postmaster for the town of about 2,000 residents that keeps a Christmas tree up 365 days a year.

“It’s absolutely the busiest time of year for us,” she said.

The post office handles letters to and from Santa and also has decorative stamps.

It’s where Skylar Hand comes to mail more than 100 holiday letters every year.

“It’s ironic to send a Christmas card from Florida from Christmas,” she said. “You don’t think of Christmas-y things in Florida.”

Ladonna Johnson is all about the Christmas spirit. This has been her go-to post office for 2 decades.

“To get a card from someone that they know loves and cares about them, it’s just a special thing” Johnson explained.

It’s Emily Acosta’s first year going to the post office in Christmas.

“I’m starting the tradition!” she said.

Meanwhile, for Walter Aucoin, the annual trip holds a special memory.

He and his wife of 30 years would make the 50-mile drive to Christmas to mail their cards. Cynthia Aucoin died 10 years ago.

“She knows I’m still doing this to this day,” Walter Aucoin said. “I know she’s watching down on me doing it.”

It’s a holiday tradition that embraces the spirit of the season and shares it with that special postmark.

