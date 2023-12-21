JEA offering help to pay utility bills for customers in need

Jacksonville, Fla. — Money is tight, especially this time of year.

JEA wants its customers to know help is available.

In a news release, JEA said several agencies have surprised customers who were having a hard time paying their bills. In one case, a local non-profit gave $16,000 to pay bills for customers who were on the verge of disconnection.

Action News Jax told you last week when JEA applied $8.4 million in federal funding to many customer accounts to cover their bills.

JEA is asking customers who need help to watch this video and learn what options are available to them.

Customers can also call 2-1-1 or 904-632-0600 for a list of agencies that offer assistance.

