The 20 most affordable cities in Florida to buy a house

Homeownership is fundamental to the American dream. It offers wealth, security, community, and countless other benefits. Yet for many Florida residents, the dream feels increasingly out of reach—even as incomes rise and mortgage rates fall. Near-record prices have made homes hard to come by and often even harder to afford, leaving buyers and sellers stuck and younger generations priced out.

But affordable pockets still exist. In cities across the state, residents can comfortably spend around 30% of their income or less on housing, which is widely considered the affordable threshold.

To find out where these cities are, Redfin Real Estate ranked the most affordable cities in Florida, based on their local payment to income ratios. All data is an average for the January-October 2025 period. To see the most affordable cities in the country, read this recent Redfin article.

#1. Deltona, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 31.5%

- Median sale price: $299,707

- Median household income: $72,967

- Income needed to buy: $76,534

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $1,913

- See homes for sale in Deltona on Redfin.com

#2. Riverview, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 32.2%

- Median sale price: $400,928

- Median household income: $95,442

- Income needed to buy: $102,382

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,560

- See homes for sale in Riverview on Redfin.com

#3. North Port, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 32.9%

- Median sale price: $351,877

- Median household income: $81,940

- Income needed to buy: $89,856

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,246

- See homes for sale in North Port on Redfin.com

#4. Wesley Chapel, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 34.7%

- Median sale price: $485,315

- Median household income: $107,004

- Income needed to buy: $123,931

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,098

- See homes for sale in Wesley Chapel on Redfin.com

#5. Pensacola, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 34.8%

- Median sale price: $330,032

- Median household income: $72,699

- Income needed to buy: $84,278

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,107

- See homes for sale in Pensacola on Redfin.com

#6. Apopka, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 35.7%

- Median sale price: $445,685

- Median household income: $95,703

- Income needed to buy: $113,811

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,845

- See homes for sale in Apopka on Redfin.com

#7. Palm Bay, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 37.1%

- Median sale price: $326,584

- Median household income: $67,521

- Income needed to buy: $83,397

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,085

- See homes for sale in Palm Bay on Redfin.com

#8. Spring Hill, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 37.2%

- Median sale price: $323,217

- Median household income: $66,557

- Income needed to buy: $82,538

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,063

- See homes for sale in Spring Hill on Redfin.com

#9. Palm Coast, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 37.3%

- Median sale price: $350,158

- Median household income: $71,840

- Income needed to buy: $89,417

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,235

- See homes for sale in Palm Coast on Redfin.com

#10. Cape Coral, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 37.6%

- Median sale price: $372,989

- Median household income: $76,062

- Income needed to buy: $95,247

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,381

- See homes for sale in Cape Coral on Redfin.com

#11. Alafaya, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 37.9%

- Median sale price: $486,273

- Median household income: $98,289

- Income needed to buy: $124,176

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $3,104

- See homes for sale in Alafaya on Redfin.com

#12. Brandon, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 38.4%

- Median sale price: $385,866

- Median household income: $77,068

- Income needed to buy: $98,536

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,463

- See homes for sale in Brandon on Redfin.com

#13. Port Orange, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 38.8%

- Median sale price: $349,662

- Median household income: $68,955

- Income needed to buy: $89,291

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,232

- See homes for sale in Port Orange on Redfin.com

#14. Melbourne, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 38.9%

- Median sale price: $327,799

- Median household income: $64,504

- Income needed to buy: $83,708

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,093

- See homes for sale in Melbourne on Redfin.com

#15. Lakeland, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 39.9%

- Median sale price: $317,385

- Median household income: $60,947

- Income needed to buy: $81,048

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,026

- See homes for sale in Lakeland on Redfin.com

#16. Port St. Lucie, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 40.7%

- Median sale price: $415,485

- Median household income: $78,137

- Income needed to buy: $106,099

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,652

- See homes for sale in Port St. Lucie on Redfin.com

#17. Horizon West, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 41.4%

- Median sale price: $667,545

- Median household income: $123,586

- Income needed to buy: $170,466

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $4,262

- See homes for sale in Horizon West on Redfin.com

#18. St. Cloud, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 41.8%

- Median sale price: $415,785

- Median household income: $76,196

- Income needed to buy: $106,176

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,654

- See homes for sale in St. Cloud on Redfin.com

#19. Pinellas Park, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 42.5%

- Median sale price: $344,075

- Median household income: $62,043

- Income needed to buy: $87,864

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,197

- See homes for sale in Pinellas Park on Redfin.com

#20. St. Petersburg, Florida

- Payment to income ratio: 43.8%

- Median sale price: $418,036

- Median household income: $73,118

- Income needed to buy: $106,751

- Median monthly mortgage payment: $2,669

- See homes for sale in St. Petersburg on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.