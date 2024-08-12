Back-to-School: Durham School Services dropping new buses with enhanced safety measures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New technology on school buses adds an extra layer of protection for students this school year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Durham School Services, a bus operator for Duval County Public Schools, has hundreds of new buses, and Action News Jax looked into how these new buses will help keep our most precious cargo safe.

Hundreds of Duval County students ride the bus to school, and many of them will be riding Durham’s new buses covering routes on the Southside, the Beaches and the Arlington areas.

“This bus is titled the next geniC bus, which is international,” explained Tony Nesmith, Durham’s area maintenance manager.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One feature the new buses have for students getting on and off are handrails, with one on each side, to help with student safety. The other features have to do with technology.

Nesmith said these buses have state-of-the-art systems providing critical safety data for bus drivers.

“The bus has a multitude of what we call telematic systems on them,” explained Nesmith. “This is what we call a wingman system ... This will pick up a fixed object also, not only cars ... Let’s just say there is a tire in the road. It will pick up a fixed object in the road to warn the driver that there’s an object out there in the road, and it will start beeping.”

Read: Back-to-School: DCPS K9 Unit detects threats for schools

The buses are also equipped with driver assistance.

“If you are trying to change a lane, it’s going to assist you and let you know there is a vehicle next to you,” said Nesmith.

With all these new safety features, drivers are ready to start the 2024-2025 school year.

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office warns parents about back-to-school safety

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.