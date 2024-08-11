Jacksonville Sheriff's Office warns parents about back-to-school safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has a warning for parents as their students go back to school.

They say less is more when it comes to posting information about your child going back, especially with back-to-school posters.

In a social medoia post about best practices, JSO showed its best not to advertise your child’s age, school, teacher’s name, or interests.

That information could help people with ill intentions.





>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.