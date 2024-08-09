First Alert Traffic: Roadway safety enhanced for the first day of school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As the new school year begins Monday, Aug. 12, St. Johns County is implementing enhanced safety measures to ensure a smooth transition for students, parents, and staff.

Innovative Roadway Technology

Drivers traveling along Timberwolf Trail and CR16A will notice new signs and flashing beacons installed as part of a newly implemented Vehicle Detection System (VDS), the first of its kind on St. Johns County roads. This system aims to enhance safety by using radar technology to detect vehicles approaching the intersection.

Safety Measures at Trout Creek Academy This new warning system uses radar to detect vehicles on Timberwolf Trail that are approaching CR 16A.

When a vehicle is detected on Timberwolf Trail, flashing red beacons activate to remind drivers to make a complete stop and watch for oncoming traffic. On CR16A, yellow beacons alert drivers to slow down and remain vigilant for vehicles entering from Timberwolf Trail.

Additional Safety Measures at Trout Creek Academy

To further assist with the updated traffic pattern and familiarity with the VDS system, a St. Johns County Sheriff’s public service assistant will be present at Trout Creek Academy at the beginning of the school year to monitor traffic flow and offer help as needed.

Safety Measures at Trout Creek Academy The first day of school is Monday, Aug. 12, and the newly built Trout Creek Academy, located at 855 Timberwolf Trail St. Augustine, will welcome its inaugural class to campus.

Preparing for School Year Traffic

Additionally, all schools in the St. Johns County School District have a youth resource officer from either the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office or the St. Augustine Police Department assigned to them. Parents and students are encouraged to get to know their resource officer and reach out to them with any questions.

Action News Jax’s Marithza Ross reminds all drivers to be aware of nearby school start and stop times. For example, at Trout Creek Academy, morning drop-off begins at 7:40 a.m., while afternoon pick-up starts at 2:20 p.m. Drivers should expect higher traffic volumes with potential slowdowns and backups approximately an hour before and after these times.

Overall, even with these safety measures in place, drivers are responsible for maintaining safety on the road. By following traffic signals and warnings, they help ensure a safe environment for everyone, especially during the busy back-to-school season.

