Jumbo Shrimp, Boeing, Communities in Schools Jacksonville partner in back-to-school supply giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was an amazing time for 15 elementary students from Jacksonville.

On Aug. 3, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, Boeing, and Communities in Schools Jacksonville partnered for a special back-to-school supply giveaway.

These 15 students were each paired with a Jumbo Shrimp player and were provided a co-branded Boeing/Jumbo Shrimp backpack to pick out school supplies for the upcoming school year.

They also toured the Boeing’s Jacksonville facility, interacted with aerospace experts and learned what it takes to enter the aerospace field.

“Thanks to Boeing, the Jumbo Shrimp and everyone who put that event together,” Jumbo Shrimp manager Daren Brown said. “It’s good for us to be involved. Back to school for the kids, our players can relate to going back to school and helping out the families. I thought it was a cool thing to be a part of.”

Remaining school supplies were donated to the non-profit Communities in Schools Jacksonville.

