Body discovered by dog walker in St. Johns County: SJSO

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A dead person was discovered in St. Johns County Sunday morning, prompting an hours-long police presence in the area.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax that the body was discovered in a wooded area near Wood Stork Avenue by a person walking a dog.

Photos sent by a viewer Sunday afternoon showed police and forensic units responding to the area.

Officials say there were no obvious signs of foul play, but they will have to wait on the results of an autopsy to know for sure.

It remains an active investigation.

