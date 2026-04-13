Glamping: The new way to stay at Anastasia State Park

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Anastasia State Park has begun offering glamping accommodations, giving visitors a new way to experience one of Northeast Florida’s most popular coastal parks.

The park’s newly introduced Beach Bungalows are now available to book. The first three of six units are open for reservations, each sleeping up to six guests. The remaining three bungalows, which accommodate up to eight guests and include one ADA-accessible unit, are expected to open in early summer 2026.

Guests will have access to four miles of undeveloped shoreline, water sport rentals including kayaks, paddleboards, sailboats and canoes, guided paddle tours, bicycle and beach rentals, scenic trails, and wildlife viewing.

On-site dining and camping supplies are available at the Island Beach Shop & Grill.

Park officials described the glamping offering as part of a broader effort to expand recreational access while protecting the park’s natural environment. With limited availability, early reservations are encouraged.

For reservations and information, visit AnastasiaStatePark.com.

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