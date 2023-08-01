Intersection blocked off in Golden Glades due to reported armed assault, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported to a reported armed assault at the intersection of Atlantic Boulevard and Hodges Boulevard.

The area is currently blocked off, and neighbors say JSO appears to be speaking with someone over a PA system.

Action News Jax’s Robert Grant is at the scene working to learn more.

On scene of what appears to be a SWAT situation after @JSOPIO confirms an armed assault in the area.



Negotiators and several armored vehicles are at Woodhollow apartments at Hodges/Atlantic.



