VIP tickets available for the Sea and Sky Spectacular at Jacksonville Beach with the Blue Angels

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is offering a “VIP Experience” for October 21 and 22’s Sea and Sky Spectacular, where the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be headlining the aerial displays over Jacksonville Beach.

The VIP tickets are currently being sold at an early bird rate of $40 per person and include:

Premium viewing access with seating open from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Climate-controlled restrooms with running water

Complimentary water

Tented areas with cooling fans

Dedicated food and bar service for purchase (additional cost)

Complimentary earplugs (while supplies last)

Click here for more information on how to purchase VIP passes.

Parking and shuttle tickets are not included with the VIP passes, the city said.

The event itself is free and in addition to the show in the skies, people can also enjoy:

Live entertainment

Street festival with aircraft

Military vehicle displays

Exhilarating simulators

Recruitment booths

Kids fun zone

