Jacksonville Beach PD conducting investigation at 13th Ave. S. and 1st St. S.

JACKSONVILLE BACH, Fla. — Jacksonville Beach Police Department is investigating at the intersection of 13th Avenue South and 1st Street South.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

JBPD didn’t say what the investigation is about in its Facebook post on the incident, but it did say the incident poses no threat to the greater public.

Action News Jax has a crew on the way and is working to learn more.

Action News Jax will continue to follow the story and bring you more information as we get it.

Read: First Alert Weather Team tracking a few showers for some neighborhoods

Police are conducting an investigation in the area of 13th Avenue South and 1st Street South. There is no threat to the... Posted by City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department on Wednesday, June 12, 2024

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.