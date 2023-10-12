JFRD: Cooker starts overnight fire at MJ Food Mart in Westside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said a cooker started an early morning fire at an MJ Food Mart in Jacksonville’s Westside.

According to a spokesperson for JFRD, crews arrived at the scene on Beaver Street at around 4 a.m. to battle the fire. No injuries were reported, and the fire was put out quickly.

It was determined by firemen that the fire started due to a cooker inside the store.

